Cirque du Soleil coming to Fiserv Forum this winter

Cirque du Soleil this winter will perform its newest production “Crystal” at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today.

The production will present seven performances from Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 through Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. “Crystal” features a combination of figure skating, acrobatics and aerial acts.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public on Sept. 21.

Performance dates and times are set for Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2 at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 3 at 1:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

“Crystal” marks Cirque du Soleil’s eighth Milwaukee appearance since 2006. It most recently presented “Corteo” in March at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening show. So far 25 events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21

Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22

Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7

J Balvin, Oct. 11

Metallica, Oct. 16

Foo Fighters, Oct. 17

The Eagles, Oct. 18

Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20

Chris Young, Oct. 26

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

Travis Scott, Dec. 9

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019

Cher, May 12, 2019

Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks will host its regular season home opener on Friday, Oct. 19, against the Indiana Pacers. The arena will also be home to Marquette University men’s basketball, which will begin its season later this fall.