Chris Young to perform at new arena

First country show announced for venue

by

June 20, 2018, 12:08 PM

Young

Country music artist Chris Young is booked for a Friday, Oct. 26 concert at the new Milwaukee Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center announced today.

Young, a nominee for the Academy of Country Music Awards’ Male Vocalist of the Year, will perform with special guests Dan + Shay, Morgan Evans and Dee Jay Silver as part of his “Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour.” Milwaukee is one of 15 additional stops Young recently added to the tour. 

“We are no longer ‘losing sleep’ in Milwaukee as we welcome Chris Young to the WESC,” said Raj Saha, WESC general manager. “Chris is a talented young superstar, and we look forward to him playing all his number ones here.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Thursday, June 28. 

The new Bucks arena

Young is the first country music performer announced for the $524 million arena, which is set to open by September. So far 17 entertainment events have been announced for its first year, but the arena’s opening show has yet to be revealed. The lineup includes:

  • Kevin Hart, Sept. 13
  • Maroon 5, Sept. 16
  • Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21
  • Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22
  • Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7
  • J Balvin, Oct. 11
  • Metallica, Oct. 16
  • Foo Fighters, Oct. 17
  • The Eagles, Oct. 18
  • Chris Young, Oct. 26
  • Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28
  • Josh Groban, Nov. 3
  • truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18
  • Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31
  • Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019
  • Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019
  • P!nk, May 2, 2019

Comments

