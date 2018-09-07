Cher to perform at Fiserv Forum

World-renowned singer-actress Cher will perform at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

“Cher is a trend-setter in all facets, and we cannot wait to see what she has in store for us,” said Raj Saha, general manager at Fiserv Forum.

The show is part of her “Here We Go Again Tour,” which kicks off in mid-January and coincides with her 26th studio album, “Dancing Queen,” set for release on Sept. 28.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 14.

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening show. So far 24 events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

Kevin Hart, Sept. 13

Maroon 5, Sept. 16

Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21

Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22

Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7

J Balvin, Oct. 11

Metallica, Oct. 16

Foo Fighters, Oct. 17

The Eagles, Oct. 18

Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20

Chris Young, Oct. 26

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

Travis Scott, Dec. 9

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019

Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks will host its regular season home opener on Friday, Oct. 19, against the Indiana Pacers. The arena will also be home to Marquette University men’s basketball, which will begin its season later this fall.