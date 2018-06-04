Cheers to Milwaukee event this Friday to feature free, surprise concert

Miller Brewing Co. and the Riverside Theater on Friday, June 8, will host a free, surprise concert as part of their second annual Cheers to Milwaukee event.

The concert’s headlining performer will not be revealed until taking the stage. The event will feature a selection of Miller Brewing beer, and free Summerfest tickets for each attendee.

“The sunshine has finally arrived and we’re ready to celebrate alongside our neighbors,” said Jim Kanter, MillerCoors general manager for Wisconsin.

A limited supply of tickets are available on a first-come-first-serve basis at Miller Brewery’s gift shop Girl in the Moon, the Pabst Theater box office, and the Summerfest box office. Tickets are required for entry to the event, and attendees must be at least 21 year old.

“We are thrilled to join Milwaukee’s hometown brewer, Miller Brewing, to help kick-start the summer festivities for Milwaukee residents with a free concert at The Riverside Theater, that we know everyone will love,” said Gary Witt, chief operating officer of the Pabst Theater Group.