Cattywampus Design in East Tosa has closed

Home decor and furniture store Cattywampus Design LLC in Wauwatosa has closed after three years in business.

Owner Karen Waltz, who opened the store in 2015 at 6123 W. North Ave., said she decided to close the business because she wants to spend more time with her family. Cattywampus sold hand-made and repurposed furniture, home accessories and vintage items.

“Retail always has its seasons and moments and it has been wonderful, but it became too great of a place offering so many things that it got to be too much for one person,” Waltz said. “I’m ready to take a step back.”

The items offered at the store were made by over 80 local artists and woodworkers from Milwaukee and Wauwatosa. Waltz said the store prided itself on supporting artists from the community.

“People around here support local, and that’s huge,” she said.

Waltz announced the closure on June 21 on the store’s Facebook page, which she used to sell a handful of leftover items after the store officially closed on June 6. Other remaining items were available for their artists to take from the store, she said.

The Great Room, another home goods store, located in Pewaukee, by late August will also shut down, its owner announced last week.