Carrie Underwood to perform at Fiserv Forum

Country music star Carrie Underwood, a seven-time Grammy Award winner, will perform at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee on Thursday, June 20, 2019, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today.

“Over the last decade, we have watched Carrie Underwood go from ‘American Idol’ winner to an American music sensation,” said Raj Saha, general manager at Fiserv Forum. “We cannot wait to get blown away when she plays at the Fiserv Forum.”

The show will be part of Underwood’s “Cry Pretty 360 Tour,” featuring country music groups Maddie & Tae and Runaway Jane as opening acts. The tour will launch in May 2019, and is named after Underwood’s new album “Cry Pretty,” which will be released Sept. 14. It includes lead single “Cry Pretty,” which topped U.S. charts in all genres when it debuted in April.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 17.

Construction of the $524 million dollar arena is almost complete. The Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Aug. 26, will host a grand opening event and block party for the venue, which will be home to the team and to Marquette University men’s basketball, along with a variety of entertainment events.

So far 21 events have been announced for its first year, with The Killers as the grand opening show. The lineup includes:

The Killers with the Violent Femmes, Sept. 4

Kevin Hart, Sept. 13

Maroon 5, Sept. 16

Justin Timberlake, Sept. 21

Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 22

Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7

J Balvin, Oct. 11

Metallica, Oct. 16

Foo Fighters, Oct. 17

The Eagles, Oct. 18

Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20

Chris Young, Oct. 26

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019

