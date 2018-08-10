Bucks VP of community relations resigns

Alicia Dupies, vice president of community relations for the Milwaukee Bucks and managing director of the Bucks Foundation, is no longer with the organization.

A Bucks spokesman on Thursday said Dupies has resigned from her position, but did not elaborate.

Dupies joined the Bucks in 2015 to oversee its social responsibility initiatives and community partnerships. Prior to joining the Bucks, Dupies served as the director of project development for Mortenson Construction for 11 years.

During her tenure, she helped launch the Bucks Foundation, the organization’s charitable arm that supports initiatives related to youth education, health and wellness and community betterment. The foundation, which was established in 2016, awarded a total of $1 million to 15 Milwaukee-based nonprofit organizations last year.

Dupies also helped oversee a new employee engagement initiative known as the “VolunDeers,” which provides every Bucks employee 16 hours of compensated service time per year.

Bucks officials did not respond to request for comment regarding plans for hiring her replacement.

Dupies could not be reached for comment.