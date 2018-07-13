Bucks unveil MKEat menu items, “mini restaurants” at new arena

The Milwaukee Bucks today showed off the 10 local restaurants and food and beverage providers they will partner with to serve everything from pizza to poke bowls at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee.

The Bucks recently announced new food and beverage program MKEat, which will bring Milwaukee-and-Wisconsin-based cuisine to the venue. Each concept will serve its food at seventeen “mini restaurants” throughout the building, each with a fully equipped kitchen.

“The building is 200,000 square feet larger than (the Bradley Center), and an enormous amount of that space has been given to food and beverage,” Justin Green, vice president of hospitality said. “As the building was built and designed, it was built with food and beverage in mind so that we can give an unbelievable experience all the way around.”

The new arena’s Wisconsin-based food vendors and MKEat partners include:

Canal Street Pizza

Cedar Crest Ice Cream

Colectivo Coffee

Drink Wisconsinbly

FreshFin Poke

Sobleman’s Pub & Grill

Gold Rush Chicken

Iron Grate BBQ

Klement Sausage Co.

The Laughing Taco

Miller Brewing Company

Sargento Cheese

The arena’s national food and beverage vendors include:

Absolut

Casamigos

Chick-fil-A

Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling

Jack Daniel’s

Jameson

Ramona Wine Spritz