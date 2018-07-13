Bucks unveil MKEat menu items, “mini restaurants” at new arena

Seventeen mini restaurants in arena to serve up FreshFin Poke, The Laughing Taco, Chick-fil-A, others [PHOTO GALLERY]

July 13, 2018, 1:50 PM

The Milwaukee Bucks today showed off the 10 local restaurants and food and beverage providers they will partner with to serve everything from pizza to poke bowls at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee.

The Bucks recently announced new food and beverage program MKEat, which will bring Milwaukee-and-Wisconsin-based cuisine to the venue. Each concept will serve its food at seventeen “mini restaurants” throughout the building, each with a fully equipped kitchen.

“The building is 200,000 square feet larger than (the Bradley Center), and an enormous amount of that space has been given to food and beverage,” Justin Green, vice president of hospitality said. “As the building was built and designed, it was built with food and beverage in mind so that we can give an unbelievable experience all the way around.”

The new arena’s Wisconsin-based food vendors and MKEat partners include:

  • Canal Street Pizza
  • Cedar Crest Ice Cream
  • Colectivo Coffee
  • Drink Wisconsinbly
  • FreshFin Poke
  • Sobleman’s Pub & Grill
  • Gold Rush Chicken
  • Iron Grate BBQ
  • Klement Sausage Co.
  • The Laughing Taco
  • Miller Brewing Company
  • Sargento Cheese

The arena’s national food and beverage vendors include:

  • Absolut
  • Casamigos
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling
  • Jack Daniel’s
  • Jameson
  • Ramona Wine Spritz

