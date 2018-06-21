Bucks to donate Bradley Center amenities to local organizations

Habitat for Humanity will sell center seating and locker room fixtures at ReStore locations

by

June 21, 2018, 1:11 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/bucks-to-donate-bradley-center-amenities-to-local-organizations/

BMO Harris Bradley Center

The BMO Harris Bradley Center may be nearing the end of its 30-year life, but not everything in the building will be demolished, because the Milwaukee Bucks plan to donate a collection of the center’s equipment and materials to Milwaukee Public Schools, Habitat for Humanity and a local electrical workers union.

When the venue officially closes later this summer, the Bucks will be responsible for its demolition. That includes any item that is nailed down to the structure, said Ted Loehrke, executive vice president of strategy and development for the Bucks.

According to the BMO Harris Bradley Center, most of the building’s equipment and furniture has been sold in bulk to direct buyers, but instead of destroying or disposing of the remaining fixtures, like doors and countertops, the Bucks wanted to find a new home for them, Loehrke said.

MPS will receive a supply of doors, door hardware and bathroom fixtures for its schools; the Milwaukee Electrical Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee will use various electrical equipment and devices to help train electricians in its apprenticeship program; and Habitat for Humanity will sell fixtures from the center’s luxury suites, locker rooms and concourse areas to fund its construction initiatives, Loehrke said.

The nonprofit plans to sell items such as countertops, cabinets and seating on Craigslist and eBay, but mainly in its three Habitat ReStore locations in Walker’s Point, Greenfield and Wauwatosa.

“The profits we get from those sales will be funneled into our mission to build affordable housing,” said Brian Sonderman, executive director of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. “As the Bucks move into a new home, and through their generosity that allows us to sell these items, we’ll be able to provide Milwaukee families with a place to call home for years to come, as well.”

Loehrke estimates the total value of the donated items to be “well into the seven figures.”

“This is consistent with the impact we’ve said the project will have — an economic ripple effect,” Loehrke said. “We are happy to supply community partners that are helping to build the future of Milwaukee.”

Each group is scheduled to remove its respective items from the Bradley Center in early to mid-September, which is around the time the building will be razed, Loehrke said.

Sonderman said a team of more than 100 Habitat for Humanity volunteers will work a total of nine days over three weeks to remove its donated materials from the center. It will be the largest deconstruction project the organization has ever completed, he said.

The Bradley Center in July will host its last ever event, which will be part of Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.’s annual convention. The building will be demolished just in time for the new Bucks arena to open in September.

The Bradley Center recently held an online auction that featured more than 350 event memorabilia items, including a pink paisley Fender guitar autographed by Prince that sold for $25,000 and a black Gibson Explorer guitar signed by members of Metallica that sold for $17,600. 

Some memorabilia, as well as original building plans and other historically important artifacts and documents, will be given to the Wisconsin Historical Society and Milwaukee Public Library.

BMO Harris Bradley Center

The BMO Harris Bradley Center may be nearing the end of its 30-year life, but not everything in the building will be demolished, because the Milwaukee Bucks plan to donate a collection of the center’s equipment and materials to Milwaukee Public Schools, Habitat for Humanity and a local electrical workers union.

When the venue officially closes later this summer, the Bucks will be responsible for its demolition. That includes any item that is nailed down to the structure, said Ted Loehrke, executive vice president of strategy and development for the Bucks.

According to the BMO Harris Bradley Center, most of the building’s equipment and furniture has been sold in bulk to direct buyers, but instead of destroying or disposing of the remaining fixtures, like doors and countertops, the Bucks wanted to find a new home for them, Loehrke said.

MPS will receive a supply of doors, door hardware and bathroom fixtures for its schools; the Milwaukee Electrical Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee will use various electrical equipment and devices to help train electricians in its apprenticeship program; and Habitat for Humanity will sell fixtures from the center’s luxury suites, locker rooms and concourse areas to fund its construction initiatives, Loehrke said.

The nonprofit plans to sell items such as countertops, cabinets and seating on Craigslist and eBay, but mainly in its three Habitat ReStore locations in Walker’s Point, Greenfield and Wauwatosa.

“The profits we get from those sales will be funneled into our mission to build affordable housing,” said Brian Sonderman, executive director of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. “As the Bucks move into a new home, and through their generosity that allows us to sell these items, we’ll be able to provide Milwaukee families with a place to call home for years to come, as well.”

Loehrke estimates the total value of the donated items to be “well into the seven figures.”

“This is consistent with the impact we’ve said the project will have — an economic ripple effect,” Loehrke said. “We are happy to supply community partners that are helping to build the future of Milwaukee.”

Each group is scheduled to remove its respective items from the Bradley Center in early to mid-September, which is around the time the building will be razed, Loehrke said.

Sonderman said a team of more than 100 Habitat for Humanity volunteers will work a total of nine days over three weeks to remove its donated materials from the center. It will be the largest deconstruction project the organization has ever completed, he said.

The Bradley Center in July will host its last ever event, which will be part of Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.’s annual convention. The building will be demolished just in time for the new Bucks arena to open in September.

The Bradley Center recently held an online auction that featured more than 350 event memorabilia items, including a pink paisley Fender guitar autographed by Prince that sold for $25,000 and a black Gibson Explorer guitar signed by members of Metallica that sold for $17,600. 

Some memorabilia, as well as original building plans and other historically important artifacts and documents, will be given to the Wisconsin Historical Society and Milwaukee Public Library.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Big Cheese

Third-generation leader heads Sargento

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Destination: Workspace – variety matters
Destination: Workspace – variety matters

Top drivers for workplace design

by Stephanie Anderson

How to find quality healthcare
How to find quality healthcare

Using high-quality providers is key to solving high health costs

by Jim Mueller

Load up on these apps for a healthy summer
Load up on these apps for a healthy summer

Anthem experts recommend top health-related apps

by Paul Nobile

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Safety Roundtable
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/27/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Summer Fun at the Fest with MBBI
Summerfest Grounds

06/27/20185:30 pm-11:30 pm

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am