Bucks set arena’s grand opening for late August

On Sunday, Aug. 26 the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, the new arena in downtown Milwaukee, will open its doors to the public, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today.

The two-year construction project of the $524 million arena, which broke ground in June 2016, is finally reaching an end, and when it opens later this summer, the venue will provide a home court for the Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette Men’s Basketball, as well as a stage for various concerts and entertainment events.

The August grand opening event will feature public tours of the 714,000-square-foot new arena, and the Bucks’ fourth annual block party, sponsored by Milwaukee-based Klement Sausage Co. For the past three years, the team has held the free block party at Schlitz Park in downtown Milwaukee.

The Bucks said more details about the grand opening will be announced at a later date.