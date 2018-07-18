Bucks seek performers for new on-court entertainment

Individual and group acts to show off skills during “Milwaukee’s Got Talent" auditions



July 18, 2018, 12:09 PM



Calling all breakdancers, tumblers, parkour-lovers, dancers and drummers: the Milwaukee Bucks are seeking entertainers to perform during home games at its new arena opening next month in downtown Milwaukee, the organization announced today.

The Bucks on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 will host two days of auditions, dubbed “Milwaukee’s Got Talent,” to select individual and group acts to perform on-court during games throughout the upcoming 2018-19 season. The auditions will be held at St. Augustine Preparatory School located at 2607 S. Fifth St. on Milwaukee’s south side.

“As we transition into the new arena, our live entertainment will continue to evolve and grow,” said Johnny Watson, director of live programming and entertainment for the Bucks. “We will be showcasing a wide variety of new entertainment with an exciting, distinct look and feel. It’s all about reimagining the fan experience and Milwaukee’s Got Talent is a big step in that direction.”

Although a new arena may call for some fresh entertainment, longtime fan favorites like the Rim Rockers, Milwaukee Bucks Dancers, the Young Bucks, and the Grand Dancers are here to stay. The Bucks will hold separate auditions for those performers starting Aug. 6.

Those interested in participating in “Milwaukee’s Got Talent” are required to register by July 27 on the Bucks’ website. The auditions, which are free and open to performers of all ages, can be no longer than two minutes. Participants are required to provide their own music and costumes, but the Bucks will provide audio, lighting, and special effects.  

The $524 million dollar arena project is almost complete. The Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Aug. 26 will host a grand opening event and block party for the venue, which will be home to the team and to Marquette University men’s basketball, along with a variety of entertainment events

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

