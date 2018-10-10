Bucks season ticket sales top 10,000

Bucks season ticket sales top 10,000

Giannis Antetokounmpo. Photo courtesy of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks set a team record for the highest number of season tickets it has ever sold for one season, the franchise announced yesterday.

The Bucks have now sold over 10,000 full season ticket packages for the upcoming 2018-19 season, which tips off on Friday, Oct. 19 at the new Fiserv Forum with the team’s regular season home opener against the Indiana Pacers.

Over 3,500 of those packages were purchased by new season ticket holders.

“I’d like to congratulate our sales and service team for this incredible accomplishment,” said Peter Feigin, Bucks president. “This is a reflection of an all-hands-on-deck effort across our entire organization and shows the excitement for the Bucks in our first season in Fiserv Forum.”

The price for Bucks full season ticket packages range from $764 to upwards of about $9,500.

Lower bowl seating at Fiserv Forum.

The 34 luxury suites lining the second floor of the $524 million arena, along with the 33-unit West Bend Lofts, which is a private suite-level event space and seating area, have all been sold out.

The Bucks on Oct. 3 played its first-ever game at Fiserv Forum, winning its preseason home opener over the Chicago Bulls.

The regular season home opener will be on Friday, Oct. 19, against the Inidana Pacers.

