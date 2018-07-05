Bucks partner with George Clooney’s Casamigos to serve tequila at new arena

Casamigos Tequila will be offered at the new Bucks arena opening next month in downtown Milwaukee, as the company was recently named the official tequila partner of the Bucks and the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center.

The company, which was co-founded by actor George Clooney in 2013, will offer its tequila at all arena events, serving craft cocktails and house-made chips and guacamole from branded drink carts.

“All of us at Casamigos are thrilled to welcome the Milwaukee Bucks and their new arena to our House of Friends,” said Clooney. “We wish the Milwaukee Bucks and everyone involved in the organization all the best for great success in their fabulous new home.”

Clooney founded Casamigos with Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman. The company was purchased last year by London-based alcohol corporation Diageo for $700 million.

The arena’s Casamigos craft cocktails will include the Milwaukee Margarita featuring Casamigos Blanco, and the 3-Point Paloma featuring Casamigos Reposado, said Lee Einsidler, CEO of Manhasset, N.Y.-based Casamigos Spirits Company.

“We’re excited to have Casamigos as the official tequila of our new world-class venue,” said Matt Pazaras, senior vice president of business development and strategy for the Milwaukee Bucks. “George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman have perfected the art of making fine tequila and our fans will love it.”

The $524 million arena project is almost complete. The Bucks will host a grand opening event and block party on Sunday, Aug. 26.