Bucks name new VP corporate social responsibility, foundation executive director

Takes the place of former vice president of community relations Alicia Dupies

November 07, 2018, 12:42 PM

The Milwaukee Bucks have promoted Arvind Gopalratnam to vice president of corporate social responsibility and executive director of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, the organization announced yesterday.

As head of the organization’s corporate social responsibility department, Gopalratnam replaces former vice president of community relations Alicia Dupies, who resigned in August

His promotion comes two years after he joined the Bucks in 2016 as director of corporate social responsibility. Prior to joining the Bucks, he served as director of communications for Chicago-based GE Healthcare. 

“Arvind continues to demonstrate an enthusiastic commitment to the Milwaukee community and to growing the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation’s mission across the state,” said Peter Feigin, Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum president. “As someone who grew up in the Milwaukee area, Arvind understands the issues affecting his hometown and has a passion to enact positive change to underserved populations.”

