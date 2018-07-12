Bucks launch local food and beverage program for new arena

Food from Sobelman’s Pub & Grill, The Laughing Taco, Iron Grate BBQ, FreshFin Poké, and Colectivo Coffee will be served at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, the new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The popular Milwaukee eateries are among a group of Wisconsin-based businesses that have partnered with the Bucks to launch MKEat, the name given to the new food and beverage program that will bring local cuisine to the new arena.

MKEat also includes Gold Rush Chicken, Cedar Crest Ice Cream, Milwaukee Pretzel Company, and Canal Street Pizza– a new concept developed exclusively for the arena by Milwaukee-based Palermo’s Pizza.

As for beverages, Drink Wisconsinbly, a Milwaukee-based lifestyle and apparel brand will sponsor three bars throughout the arena that will offer Wisconsin craft beer.

“Milwaukee has an incredible legacy and emerging culinary scene that will be showcased by MKEat for all of our guests,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks. “We are excited to combine the city’s signature tastes and flavors with renowned global brands that are based in Wisconsin to redefine the sports and entertainment culinary experience.”

MKEat’s full menu will be announced at a later date. It will offer made-to-order dishes, and will include gluten-free and kosher offerings.

The Bucks had previously announced that it would partner with larger Milwaukee-based companies Klement Sausage Co. as the official brat, hot dog, and sausage provider, and with Miller Brewing Company as the official beer provider and a founding partner of the new arena. Plymouth-based Sargento Foods Inc. will now be added to that list, offering its cheese products throughout the arena.

“MKEat will fulfill Milwaukee’s global palate, while maintaining our proud Wisconsin roots,” sad Kenneth Hardiman, the arena’s senior executive chef. “In addition to offering signature Milwaukee cuisine, we will source 95 percent of our food and plateware from within the state. The themes and quality of our culinary offerings will be a memorable part of what guests experience at the new arena.”

Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A will also be part of the arena’s food repertoire as it plans to open its first downtown Milwaukee location at the venue, and national beverage companies including Jack Daniel’s and Casamigos will serve craft cocktails from branded bars and drink carts.

Construction of the $524 million dollar arena is nearly complete. When it opens next month, the venue will be home to the Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette University men’s basketball, as well as various entertainment events.