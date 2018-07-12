Bucks launch local food and beverage program for new arena

Partners with Colectivo Coffee, The Laughing Taco, Fresh Fin Poke, Drink Wisconsinbly among others

by

July 12, 2018, 12:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/bucks-launch-local-food-and-beverage-program-for-new-arena/

Food from Sobelman’s Pub & Grill, The Laughing Taco, Iron Grate BBQ, FreshFin Poké, and Colectivo Coffee will be served at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, the new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The popular Milwaukee eateries are among a group of Wisconsin-based businesses that have partnered with the Bucks to launch MKEat, the name given to the new food and beverage program that will bring local cuisine to the new arena.

MKEat also includes Gold Rush Chicken, Cedar Crest Ice Cream, Milwaukee Pretzel Company, and Canal Street Pizza– a new concept developed exclusively for the arena by Milwaukee-based Palermo’s Pizza.

As for beverages, Drink Wisconsinbly, a Milwaukee-based lifestyle and apparel brand will sponsor three bars throughout the arena that will offer Wisconsin craft beer.   

“Milwaukee has an incredible legacy and emerging culinary scene that will be showcased by MKEat for all of our guests,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks. “We are excited to combine the city’s signature tastes and flavors with renowned global brands that are based in Wisconsin to redefine the sports and entertainment culinary experience.” 

MKEat’s full menu will be announced at a later date. It will offer made-to-order dishes, and will include gluten-free and kosher offerings.

The Bucks had previously announced that it would partner with larger Milwaukee-based companies Klement Sausage Co. as the official brat, hot dog, and sausage provider, and with Miller Brewing Company as the official beer provider and a founding partner of the new arena. Plymouth-based Sargento Foods Inc. will now be added to that list, offering its cheese products throughout the arena. 

“MKEat will fulfill Milwaukee’s global palate, while maintaining our proud Wisconsin roots,” sad Kenneth Hardiman, the arena’s senior executive chef. “In addition to offering signature Milwaukee cuisine, we will source 95 percent of our food and plateware from within the state. The themes and quality of our culinary offerings will be a memorable part of what guests experience at the new arena.”

Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A will also be part of the arena’s food repertoire as it plans to open its first downtown Milwaukee location at the venue, and national beverage companies including Jack Daniel’s and Casamigos will serve craft cocktails from branded bars and drink carts.

Construction of the $524 million dollar arena is nearly complete. When it opens next month, the venue will be home to the Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette University men’s basketball, as well as various entertainment events.

Food from Sobelman’s Pub & Grill, The Laughing Taco, Iron Grate BBQ, FreshFin Poké, and Colectivo Coffee will be served at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, the new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The popular Milwaukee eateries are among a group of Wisconsin-based businesses that have partnered with the Bucks to launch MKEat, the name given to the new food and beverage program that will bring local cuisine to the new arena.

MKEat also includes Gold Rush Chicken, Cedar Crest Ice Cream, Milwaukee Pretzel Company, and Canal Street Pizza– a new concept developed exclusively for the arena by Milwaukee-based Palermo’s Pizza.

As for beverages, Drink Wisconsinbly, a Milwaukee-based lifestyle and apparel brand will sponsor three bars throughout the arena that will offer Wisconsin craft beer.   

“Milwaukee has an incredible legacy and emerging culinary scene that will be showcased by MKEat for all of our guests,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks. “We are excited to combine the city’s signature tastes and flavors with renowned global brands that are based in Wisconsin to redefine the sports and entertainment culinary experience.” 

MKEat’s full menu will be announced at a later date. It will offer made-to-order dishes, and will include gluten-free and kosher offerings.

The Bucks had previously announced that it would partner with larger Milwaukee-based companies Klement Sausage Co. as the official brat, hot dog, and sausage provider, and with Miller Brewing Company as the official beer provider and a founding partner of the new arena. Plymouth-based Sargento Foods Inc. will now be added to that list, offering its cheese products throughout the arena. 

“MKEat will fulfill Milwaukee’s global palate, while maintaining our proud Wisconsin roots,” sad Kenneth Hardiman, the arena’s senior executive chef. “In addition to offering signature Milwaukee cuisine, we will source 95 percent of our food and plateware from within the state. The themes and quality of our culinary offerings will be a memorable part of what guests experience at the new arena.”

Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A will also be part of the arena’s food repertoire as it plans to open its first downtown Milwaukee location at the venue, and national beverage companies including Jack Daniel’s and Casamigos will serve craft cocktails from branded bars and drink carts.

Construction of the $524 million dollar arena is nearly complete. When it opens next month, the venue will be home to the Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette University men’s basketball, as well as various entertainment events.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm