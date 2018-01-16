Bucks install center-hung scoreboard as arena nears completion

It took about 20 minutes to hoist the 4,000-square-foot custom-designed center-hung scoreboard inside of the new Milwaukee Bucks arena Tuesday morning, one more milestone on the road to opening the $524 million facility by September.

The $10 million scoreboard is twice the size of the current scoreboard in the BMO Harris Bradley Center, making it the 10th largest in the NBA and the largest center-hung scoreboard in the league.

Brookings, S.D.-based Daktronics built the scoreboard and additional digital displays for the new arena and surrounding development in downtown Milwaukee including a 360-degree LED ribbon display and 31 additional displays in the area.

“What we are hoping to accomplish is to show our investment in fan experience,” said Alex Lasry, senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks. “This will be able to show statistics and in-game replays at a much crisper level.”

The scoreboard will be lit in March.

About 80 percent of the 714,000-square-foot arena project is complete and nearly half of the seats have been installed.

“We’re on-time and on-budget,” Lasry said. “We can’t thank all of the people enough who are on site every day making sure we open on time.”