Bucks install center-hung scoreboard as arena nears completion

Daktronics board one of the largest in NBA [photo gallery]

by

January 16, 2018, 1:21 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/bucks-install-center-hung-scoreboard-as-arena-nears-completion/

It took about 20 minutes to hoist the 4,000-square-foot custom-designed center-hung scoreboard inside of the new Milwaukee Bucks arena Tuesday morning, one more milestone on the road to opening the $524 million facility by September.

The $10 million scoreboard is twice the size of the current scoreboard in the BMO Harris Bradley Center, making it the 10th largest in the NBA and the largest center-hung scoreboard in the league.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Brookings, S.D.-based Daktronics built the scoreboard and additional digital displays for the new arena and surrounding development in downtown Milwaukee including a 360-degree LED ribbon display and 31 additional displays in the area.

“What we are hoping to accomplish is to show our investment in fan experience,” said Alex Lasry, senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks. “This will be able to show statistics and in-game replays at a much crisper level.”

The scoreboard will be lit in March.

About 80 percent of the 714,000-square-foot arena project is complete and nearly half of the seats have been installed.

“We’re on-time and on-budget,” Lasry said. “We can’t thank all of the people enough who are on site every day making sure we open on time.”

It took about 20 minutes to hoist the 4,000-square-foot custom-designed center-hung scoreboard inside of the new Milwaukee Bucks arena Tuesday morning, one more milestone on the road to opening the $524 million facility by September.

The $10 million scoreboard is twice the size of the current scoreboard in the BMO Harris Bradley Center, making it the 10th largest in the NBA and the largest center-hung scoreboard in the league.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Brookings, S.D.-based Daktronics built the scoreboard and additional digital displays for the new arena and surrounding development in downtown Milwaukee including a 360-degree LED ribbon display and 31 additional displays in the area.

“What we are hoping to accomplish is to show our investment in fan experience,” said Alex Lasry, senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks. “This will be able to show statistics and in-game replays at a much crisper level.”

The scoreboard will be lit in March.

About 80 percent of the 714,000-square-foot arena project is complete and nearly half of the seats have been installed.

“We’re on-time and on-budget,” Lasry said. “We can’t thank all of the people enough who are on site every day making sure we open on time.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW presents Negotiation 101
Wisconsin Club

01/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am