Bucks confirm Punch Bowl Social plans for arena district

National “eatertainment” chain Punch Bowl Social will open a location in downtown Milwaukee as part of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Entertainment Block being built adjacent to the new arena, the Bucks confirmed today.

BizTimes Milwaukee in April first reported the plans based on information obtained from Punch Bowl Social’s website and several real estate sources.

The Bucks today announced Punch Bowl Social will occupy a 24,000-square-foot, two-story space located at 320 W. Highland Ave. The building will feature a 1,249-square-foot deck on its upper level.

Combining food, drink and entertainment, the concept features modern Mexican cuisine, a craft beverage selection, and games such as bowling, ping-pong, board games, shuffleboard, video games and virtual reality games.

“Punch Bowl Social will be an outstanding part of the Entertainment Block,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks. “It will be a major attraction for the Entertainment Block, and will offer visitors an exciting and memorable experience. We are committed to making the Entertainment Block a world-class destination.”

The company was launched in 2012 by Denver-based entrepreneur Robert Thompson. There are currently 14 locations with nine more locations planned, including the Milwaukee location.

“Milwaukee is a city on the move,” Thompson said. “The restaurant and entertainment scenes are evolving so quickly in Milwaukee. When we first visited, and saw all the excitement and energy around the new arena and the Entertainment Block, we knew we needed to be here.”

Punch Bowl Social is the second tenant the Bucks have announced for its Entertainment Block. Milwaukee-based Good City Brewing in May announced it will open a second production facility and taproom in an 11,000-square-foot space along Juneau Avenue. The building’s second floor will house Good City Commons, the brewery’s new 350-seat event space for weddings, corporate events, fundraisers, and the like.

The Bucks have been actively pursuing tenants for the Entertainment Block, which they had initially hoped to open this fall when the new $524 million arena opens. The timing of the Entertainment Block has been pushed back to spring 2019.

The $524 million dollar arena is almost complete. The Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Aug. 26 will host a grand opening event and block party for the venue, which will be home to the team and to Marquette men’s basketball, along with a variety of entertainment events.