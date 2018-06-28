Bucks arena project nears completion

Construction of the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, the new arena in downtown Milwaukee for the Milwaukee Bucks, is almost complete.

Bucks president Peter Feigin yesterday toured members of the media through the $524 million facility. The tour featured the courtside area, the main and upper-level concourses, and the Panorama Club with its exterior balcony.

Feigin emphasized the venue’s open concept, allowing visitors to move freely throughout its various levels during events. With the exception of the single level of suites and theater boxes situated in between the two seating tiers, all areas of the arena are accessible to the general public.

“This is a very casual and open place, you do not have to be in your seat to listen to, watch and feel the game,” he said. “People will want to navigate this building and explore.”

The arena is slated to open in September. The Bucks have yet to announced its naming rights sponsor.