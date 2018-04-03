Bucks arena 90 percent complete

Grand opening planned for September

April 03, 2018

Construction on the new Milwaukee Bucks arena in downtown Milwaukee continues charging toward completion.

About 90 percent of the 714,000-square-foot arena project is now complete and all but a few hundred seats have been installed, Bucks president Peter Feigin said Tuesday.

“This is really getting down to what I would say is a month away from a punch list,” Feigin said.

The media had a chance to tour the construction site Tuesday to get a look at the progress.

The $524 million arena will have about 17,500 seats. It’s designed to be easy to navigate and well-lit throughout the venue, Feigin said.

“For us it’s open arena, so we want everybody to actually see each other,” Feigin said. “We want it to be light, bright and clean.”

He expects the arena to begin hosting events in August, and a grand opening to be held in September.

