Brewers unveil new menu items, renovations at Miller Park ahead of home opener

Visitors to Miller Park will have a host of new menu items available to them, including sausages from new Milwaukee Brewers sponsor Johnsonville this season.

Brewers officials on Tuesday unveiled several new food and beverage items at Miller Park, as well as renovations to the ballpark’s PNC Club Level, a renovated kids play area and the new mothers nursing suite.

New to this season’s menu, Johnsonville sausages will be served at all sausage stands on the Field, Loge and Terrace levels, while Johnsonville brats will be available at all other stands throughout the ballpark.

Johnsonville sausages will also accompany another new dish: pierogies. The potato and cheese-filled dumplings will be served with diced polish sausage, sauteed onion and peppers, tossed in a Parmesan garlic sauce.

The Sheboygan Falls-based sausage maker, which replaced Milwaukee-based Klement Sausage Co. as the official sausage of the Brewers this season, also put its name on the Johnsonville Party Deck, located above right field.

Other new menu items include:

Jumbo Pretzels, available at locations on the Field, Loge and Terrace levels.

Anodyne Coffee, available on the Field level near the First Base Ward.

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese, available at BBQ stands on the Field, Loge and Terrace levels and the PNC Club Level.

Loaded Kettle Chips, including buffalo chicken chips and steak and cheese chips. The dishes are available exclusively on the PNC Club Level.

New healthy menu items, including a caprese sandwich and turkey avocado club, both featuring gluten free bread; baby kale & berry salad; Thai salad; and minted fruit cup. Those items are available at the Marketplace locations on the Field level and the PNC Club Level.

A new bourbon bar featuring new Brewers sponsor Jim Beam on the Terrace level will serve up various cocktails, including Beamade, Kentucky Mule and Beam Orchard Twist.

The PNC Club Level is home to a new “Chips & Links” stand, which serves up brats, sausages and loaded kettle chips.

Other aesthetic upgrades to the PNC Club Level included new corridor finishes, wall coverings, modifications to lighting, new signage, wall graphics commemorating various moments in Miller Park history, new large screen televisions and furniture.

Aurora Health Care, another new Brewers sponsor this season, supported the newly renovated Aurora Health Care Kids Zone, which replaces the former Bernie’s Playground on the Terrace Level, and a new nursing suite for mothers in the park’s first aid area. Aurora’s name can also be seen on the 75-person patio area located behind the right field fence, now called the “Aurora Health Care Bullpen.”