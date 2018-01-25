Brewers to fund kids’ bike rides at UPAF Ride for the Arts

Craig Counsell and his family will be honorary co-chairs

January 25, 2018, 11:29 AM

A donation from the Milwaukee Brewers will allow kids to ride for free during the 2018 United Performing Arts Fund Ride for the Arts fundraiser, UPAF announced this week.

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell and his family will be honorary co-chairs of the 2018 UPAF Ride for the Arts.

The ride will take place June 3, with thousands of cyclists expected to attend. Five different routes — each starting and ending at the Summerfest grounds — will take riders on a 5-, 12-, 25-, 45- and 70-mile routes through the city past local landmarks.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell and his family will be honorary co-chairs of this year’s event.

“My family and I are excited to be chairing this year’s UPAF Ride for the Arts,” Counsell said. “This annual tradition started almost 40 years ago with Bob Uecker as the chair so it’s great to carry on that tradition. The ride has been a terrific way for the Brewers to support the vibrancy of our local performing arts scene, while at the same time recognizing the huge impact arts education and participation has on young people in our community.”

The donation from the Brewers Community Foundation will allow all kids, age 12 and under, to ride for free on any route.

The ride is a staple UPAF fundraising event held every year since 1981. Registration fees for individuals start at $55. Johnson Financial Group will match pledges up to $25,000.

“The ride is the unofficial start of the summer lakefront festival season and it’s also a great way to cap off our annual campaign and raise significant dollars to support UPAF Member Groups,” said Deanna Tillisch, UPAF president and chief executive officer.

Those interested in participating can register at upafride.org.

