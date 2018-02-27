Brewers say vendor won’t turn over $204k from charity events

Team, foundation filed lawsuit in Milwaukee County court

by

February 27, 2018, 11:48 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/brewers-say-vendor-wont-turn-over-204k-from-charity-events/

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Brewers Community Foundation say the vendor responsible for managing websites and collecting registration and fundraising money for a series of charitable events has refused to turn over nearly $204,000 raised last year.

Miller Park

Miller Park

The two organizations filed a lawsuit last week against Florida-based Forte Interactive and The Achieve Agency alleging the company, which does business as RacePartner, had not turned over all of the money raised by the Brewers Mini-Marathon, 5K Famous Racing Sausage Run/Walk and Hitting 4 the Cycle bike race held in 2017.

According to the complaint, The Brewers had worked with RacePartner for several years before 2017. The company was responsible for managing event websites and collecting registration, fundraising and other money for the three events and was supposed to turn over the money after collecting a “small” administrative fee.

The complaint says RacePartner did provide $56,336 by August of last year for the Mini-Marathon, along with $34,398 from the 5K and $1,800 from the bike race.

RacePartner, however, allegedly has not given the team and its foundation $142,833 from the Mini-Marathon, $48,242 from the 5K and $12,850 from the bike race. The complaint says RacePartner’s own website, which the team and foundation have access to, shows the organizations are still owed money.

A Brewers spokesman declined to comment on the case and Achieve Agency executives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Brewers and the foundation are seeking the nearly $204,000, plus interest, punitive damages, costs and other fees for attorneys. No hearings have been scheduled in the case as of Tuesday morning, according to court records.

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Brewers Community Foundation say the vendor responsible for managing websites and collecting registration and fundraising money for a series of charitable events has refused to turn over nearly $204,000 raised last year.

Miller Park

Miller Park

The two organizations filed a lawsuit last week against Florida-based Forte Interactive and The Achieve Agency alleging the company, which does business as RacePartner, had not turned over all of the money raised by the Brewers Mini-Marathon, 5K Famous Racing Sausage Run/Walk and Hitting 4 the Cycle bike race held in 2017.

According to the complaint, The Brewers had worked with RacePartner for several years before 2017. The company was responsible for managing event websites and collecting registration, fundraising and other money for the three events and was supposed to turn over the money after collecting a “small” administrative fee.

The complaint says RacePartner did provide $56,336 by August of last year for the Mini-Marathon, along with $34,398 from the 5K and $1,800 from the bike race.

RacePartner, however, allegedly has not given the team and its foundation $142,833 from the Mini-Marathon, $48,242 from the 5K and $12,850 from the bike race. The complaint says RacePartner’s own website, which the team and foundation have access to, shows the organizations are still owed money.

A Brewers spokesman declined to comment on the case and Achieve Agency executives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Brewers and the foundation are seeking the nearly $204,000, plus interest, punitive damages, costs and other fees for attorneys. No hearings have been scheduled in the case as of Tuesday morning, according to court records.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am