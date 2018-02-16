Brewers name new CFO

The Milwaukee Brewers have named Daniel Fumai as the organization’s new chief financial officer.

Fumai was most recently executive vice president of finance and chief operating officer of ANC Sports Enterprises, a sports marketing and signage company based in Purchase, New York. He replaces former CFO Bob Quinn.

“We are pleased to bring Daniel on board as the newest member of the Brewers’ senior executive team,” said Rick Schlesinger, chief operating officer. “Daniel brings a wealth of experience to our organization and has been an integral member of several top performing companies.”

In his new post, Fumai will manage financial operations for the Brewers, the Brewers’ Class A Carolina Mudcats farm team and Performance Clean LLC, a sports and entertainment janitorial services company that has its offices at Miller Park. He has been with ANC since 2008. He will be moving from Manhattan to the Milwaukee area.

Previously, he worked for the San Diego Padres from 2003 to 2008 as vice president of finance and controller. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he worked from 1992 to 2003.

“The Brewers have a tremendous ownership group and management team, and it is an exciting time to join the organization,” Fumai said. “I look forward to utilizing my experience in and out of baseball to assist ownership and management in building on its success.”