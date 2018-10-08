Brewer fever spreads after NLDS sweep of Colorado

Pre-sale tickets for NLCS games at Miller Park sold out, remaining tickets go on sale Tuesday

October 08, 2018, 2:15 PM

Pre-sale tickets for the Milwaukee Brewers’ National League Championship Series games at Miller Park have been sold out, the team said Monday.

The Brewers advanced to the NLCS for the first time since 2011 after completing a sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday in the National League Division Series. The series began last week at Miller Park with sellout crowds.

NLCS games will be played at Miller Park on Friday, Oct. 12 (Game 1) and Saturday, Oct. 13 (Game 2). Game 6 and Game 7, if necessary, would also be played at Miller Park on Friday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 20. Start times are yet to be announced. The Brewers will play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS.

All pre-sale tickets for NLCS games at Miller Park, which were available since Oct. 4 to season ticket holders and since 10 a.m. today to Wisconsin residents only, have been sold out. The remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

“We will have a small number of tickets held back for each game for the general public onsale,” Tyler Barnes, the club’s senior vice president of communications and affiliate operation, said in an email. 

Patrons formed a line outside of Sobleman’s on St. Paul Ave. in Milwaukee today waiting for free burgers.

Sunday’s victory over the Rockies also brings a win for Milwaukee-based Miller Brewing Co. in its intercompany rivalry, called #BeerSeries, against Golden, Colo.-based Coors Brewing Co. That means Brewers fans on Friday, Oct. 12 can have a free beer on Coors from participating bars throughout the city. More details are yet to come, said parent company MillerCoors this morning via Twitter.

Local eatery Sobelman’s Pub and Grill is celebrating the Brew Crew’s 11 consecutive wins with free burgers– a promise the restaurant made if the team won 10 straight. Free single-patty burgers will be served today at the original Sobleman’s, at 1900 W. St. Paul Ave., from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and at its Richfield location, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If the Brewers win their 12th consecutive game on Friday, Waukesha-based George Webb Restaurants will also treat fans to free burgers, bringing back its famous longtime “12 in a Row” promotion. It would be the restaurant’s second time delivering on the promise, the other being in 1987 when the team collected 13 straight wins to start the season.

