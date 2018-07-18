Bradley Foundation announces recipients of individual artist award

Local emerging artists receive $10,000 to support works in progress

by

July 18, 2018, 1:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/bradley-foundation-announces-recipients-of-individual-artist-award/

Rose Curley

Robin Jebavy

Local artists Rose Curley and Robin Jebavy have been chosen as the first two recipients of the 2018 MAE Foundation Awards, The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation recently announced.

The $10,000 award is given to graduates of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowship for Individual Artists, a year-long program headed by The Bradley Foundation that financially supports the work of established and emerging artists. Curley and Jebavy were both 2016 Nohl Fellows in the emerging artists category.

“For emerging artists, we have seen the momentum generated by the Nohl Fellowship dissipate after the fellowship year, when artists find themselves without financial support, the close attention of the program’s staff, or access to professional development activities such as studio visits,” said Polly Morris, executive director of The Bradley Foundation and the administrator of the Nohl Fellowship program. “Moreover, continued support is of critical importance to artists who are engaged in ambitious projects that require several years to complete.”

Each awardee was required to propose plans to extend the work they completed during the Nohl Fellowship before having a studio visit with Hilesh Patel, deputy director, and Allison Peters Quinn, director of exhibitions and residency, both of the Hyde Park Art Center in Chicago.

Patel and Peters Quinn select each recipient of the award. The quality of the applicants’ work, as well as their ability to make “significant progress” in their second year of award funding were among the criteria used to choose the awardees. 

