Bradley Center to hold public auction for 350 memorabilia items

They include guitar signed by Prince and Ray-Ban sunglasses signed by Billy Joel

by

June 01, 2018, 5:30 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/bradley-center-to-hold-public-auction-for-350-memorabilia-items/

BMO Harris Bradley Center memorabilia

Three decades of sports and entertainment memorabilia will be auctioned off to the public next week as the BMO Harris Bradley Center reaches the end of its 30-year life.

Milwaukee-based Great Lakes Auction Co. Inc. will hold the online auction from June 4 at 10 a.m. to June 12 at 6 p.m. on its website. It will feature over 350 items such as microphones, props, signed instruments, framed photographs and costume pieces from Bradley Center events dating back to 1988, the center announced Friday.

Among the auction items are a Fender guitar signed by Prince in 1997, autographed Metallica guitar smashed by Kirk Hammett in 1997, Ray-Ban sunglasses signed by Billy Joel in 1998, a black felt cowboy hat signed by Tim McGraw in 2003, autographed microphones from *NSYNC’s 1999 “No Strings Attached” tour, and a skateboard signed by Tony Hawk as part of the 2003 Boom Boom Huck Jam.

“As we come to the end of a remarkable run, it’s been amazing to look at all the memorabilia we’ve collected and relive 30 years of fantastic event memories,” Steve Costello, president and chief executive officer of Bradley Center Sports and Entertainment Corp. said in a news release. “This auction is a great way to share these memories with the public one last time.”

According to the release, the auction’s memorabilia will mainly be from concerts, family shows and sporting events, such as WWE Wrestling, Olympic & World figure skating, Badger hockey tournaments and the Harlem Globetrotters shows. Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette University memorabilia will be limited to some photographs and small items.

Some memorabilia, as well as original building plans and other historically important artifacts and documents, will be given to the Wisconsin Historical Society and Milwaukee Public Library.

The center’s demolition is set for mid-Summer, after it hosts its last ever event–  Northwestern Mutual’s annual convention. It will be raised just in time for the new Bucks arena to open in September.

BMO Harris Bradley Center memorabilia

Three decades of sports and entertainment memorabilia will be auctioned off to the public next week as the BMO Harris Bradley Center reaches the end of its 30-year life.

Milwaukee-based Great Lakes Auction Co. Inc. will hold the online auction from June 4 at 10 a.m. to June 12 at 6 p.m. on its website. It will feature over 350 items such as microphones, props, signed instruments, framed photographs and costume pieces from Bradley Center events dating back to 1988, the center announced Friday.

Among the auction items are a Fender guitar signed by Prince in 1997, autographed Metallica guitar smashed by Kirk Hammett in 1997, Ray-Ban sunglasses signed by Billy Joel in 1998, a black felt cowboy hat signed by Tim McGraw in 2003, autographed microphones from *NSYNC’s 1999 “No Strings Attached” tour, and a skateboard signed by Tony Hawk as part of the 2003 Boom Boom Huck Jam.

“As we come to the end of a remarkable run, it’s been amazing to look at all the memorabilia we’ve collected and relive 30 years of fantastic event memories,” Steve Costello, president and chief executive officer of Bradley Center Sports and Entertainment Corp. said in a news release. “This auction is a great way to share these memories with the public one last time.”

According to the release, the auction’s memorabilia will mainly be from concerts, family shows and sporting events, such as WWE Wrestling, Olympic & World figure skating, Badger hockey tournaments and the Harlem Globetrotters shows. Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette University memorabilia will be limited to some photographs and small items.

Some memorabilia, as well as original building plans and other historically important artifacts and documents, will be given to the Wisconsin Historical Society and Milwaukee Public Library.

The center’s demolition is set for mid-Summer, after it hosts its last ever event–  Northwestern Mutual’s annual convention. It will be raised just in time for the new Bucks arena to open in September.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is Milwaukee's best museum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Titan Spine ‘turns it to eleven’

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm