Bon Jovi to play BMO Harris Bradley Center in April

Likely last major concert for arena

by

January 11, 2018, 12:56 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/bon-jovi-to-play-bmo-harris-bradley-center-in-april/

Bon Jovi will perform at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in late April, the arena announced today.

It will likely be the last major concert at the Bradley Center, which was built in 1988 and will be demolished after the new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks opens next door, later this year.

Jon Bon Jovi

The Bon Jovi concert at the Bradley Center is scheduled for Sunday, April 29, but could be moved if necessary to accommodate a Bucks playoff game.

The show will be part of Bon Jovi’s This House Is Not for Sale tour, presented by Live Nation.

It will be Bon Jovi’s sixth appearance at the Bradley Center, the second most in the arena’s history. Bon Jovi previously played the Bradley Center in 1989, 2003, 2006, 2008 and 2011.

“We know from experience that fans in Milwaukee and Wisconsin love Bon Jovi, and this concert promises to be a truly spectacular evening of entertainment and celebration,” said Steve Costello, president and CEO of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. “Bon Jovi first performed here in 1989 during the Center’s first season and has been an important part of the Center’s story. To have the band perform what could be our final concert is a perfect fit, and this show will absolutely be one to remember.”

A portion of concert proceeds will be donated to charity, including Camp Hometown Heroes, a local program providing caring support to children of fallen U.S. military heroes.

“The charitable component – which celebrates the Center’s significant community impact and role as a gift to the people of Wisconsin – gives fans even more reason to come see a great, history-making performance,” Costello said.

General public tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, Jan. 19.

Bon Jovi will perform at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in late April, the arena announced today.

It will likely be the last major concert at the Bradley Center, which was built in 1988 and will be demolished after the new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks opens next door, later this year.

Jon Bon Jovi

The Bon Jovi concert at the Bradley Center is scheduled for Sunday, April 29, but could be moved if necessary to accommodate a Bucks playoff game.

The show will be part of Bon Jovi’s This House Is Not for Sale tour, presented by Live Nation.

It will be Bon Jovi’s sixth appearance at the Bradley Center, the second most in the arena’s history. Bon Jovi previously played the Bradley Center in 1989, 2003, 2006, 2008 and 2011.

“We know from experience that fans in Milwaukee and Wisconsin love Bon Jovi, and this concert promises to be a truly spectacular evening of entertainment and celebration,” said Steve Costello, president and CEO of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. “Bon Jovi first performed here in 1989 during the Center’s first season and has been an important part of the Center’s story. To have the band perform what could be our final concert is a perfect fit, and this show will absolutely be one to remember.”

A portion of concert proceeds will be donated to charity, including Camp Hometown Heroes, a local program providing caring support to children of fallen U.S. military heroes.

“The charitable component – which celebrates the Center’s significant community impact and role as a gift to the people of Wisconsin – gives fans even more reason to come see a great, history-making performance,” Costello said.

General public tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, Jan. 19.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence
Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops manufacturing standards for systematic improvement

by Jennifer Arnold

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW presents Negotiation 101
Wisconsin Club

01/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am