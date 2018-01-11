Bon Jovi to play BMO Harris Bradley Center in April

Bon Jovi will perform at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in late April, the arena announced today.

It will likely be the last major concert at the Bradley Center, which was built in 1988 and will be demolished after the new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks opens next door, later this year.

The Bon Jovi concert at the Bradley Center is scheduled for Sunday, April 29, but could be moved if necessary to accommodate a Bucks playoff game.

The show will be part of Bon Jovi’s This House Is Not for Sale tour, presented by Live Nation.

It will be Bon Jovi’s sixth appearance at the Bradley Center, the second most in the arena’s history. Bon Jovi previously played the Bradley Center in 1989, 2003, 2006, 2008 and 2011.

“We know from experience that fans in Milwaukee and Wisconsin love Bon Jovi, and this concert promises to be a truly spectacular evening of entertainment and celebration,” said Steve Costello, president and CEO of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. “Bon Jovi first performed here in 1989 during the Center’s first season and has been an important part of the Center’s story. To have the band perform what could be our final concert is a perfect fit, and this show will absolutely be one to remember.”

A portion of concert proceeds will be donated to charity, including Camp Hometown Heroes, a local program providing caring support to children of fallen U.S. military heroes.

“The charitable component – which celebrates the Center’s significant community impact and role as a gift to the people of Wisconsin – gives fans even more reason to come see a great, history-making performance,” Costello said.

General public tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, Jan. 19.