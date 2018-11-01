Bob Seger to perform at Fiserv Forum

Classic rock star Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will perform on Jan. 24, 2019 at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The latest show announced for the new arena will be part of the Seger’s “Roll Me Away Tour,” which launches later this month. It will be the band’s final tour of their 50-year career.

“It will be a night at Fiserv Forum that rock ‘n’ roll never forgets as we welcome Bob Seger,” said Raj Saha, General Manager at Fiserv Forum. “We cannot wait to listen to how the night moves.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Nov. 9.

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening show. So far, 36 concert events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Nov. 26

Travis Scott, Dec. 9

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Jeff Dunham, Jan. 11

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Jan. 24, 2019

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19

Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

Disney On Ice, Feb. 14-17, 2019

2Cellos, Feb. 24, 2019

KISS, March 1, 2019

Shinedown, March 8, 2019

Eric Church, March 29 and 30, 2019

Mumford & Sons, March 31, 2019

Ariana Grande, April 15, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019

Cher, May 12, 2019

New Kids on the Block, June 12

Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019