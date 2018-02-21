Blake Shelton to play Summerfest

Will be the country star's third Big Gig appearance

February 21, 2018, 10:39 AM

Country music star Blake Shelton will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on July 6, festival officials announced today.

The five-time Country Music Awards male vocalist of the year and a coach on NBC’s show The Voice has played the festival twice before, most recently in 2016.

The show will include fan favorites, along with music from Shelton’s latest project, Texoma Shore, officials said.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 3. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Shelton is the eighth headliner act announced for the 2018 festival. Other acts include: Imagine Dragons on June 27, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt on June 28, Halsey and Logic on June 29, Florida Georgia Line on June 30, Dave Matthews Band on July 1, Journey and Def Leppard on July 4, and Shawn Mendes on July 5.

Officials also announced a new sponsor, L.L.Bean, which will sponsor the lawn concert seating area at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

