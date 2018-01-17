The Ballpark Commons project at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin has landed a Brookfield-based soccer club as a tenant.

SC Waukesha (SCW) will relocate to a 40,000-square-foot mixed-use indoor sports facility planned at the development after merging with Prospect Training Academy, a member of ROC Ventures.

“Adding SCW to our sports portfolio is synergistic to our overall brand and strengthens the value proposition of Ballpark Commons,” said Mike Zimmerman, chief executive officer of ROC Ventures and the developer for Ballpark Commons and The Rock Sports Complex. “They’re the top soccer organization in the state, and now they’ll make the top soccer facility in the state their home, a natural fit.”

Shan Amini, club president of SCW, said he is happy to have access to the facility and trainers that will come with the consolidation.

“SCW is excited to add Ballpark Commons as a premier location for training and games, an incredible addition to our current facilities in Waukesha, New Berlin, and Greendale that we will continue to fully utilize,” Amini said.

In 2011, Zimmerman transformed the former Crystal Ridge Ski Hill, at the northwest corner of West Loomis Road and South 76th Street, into The Rock, a multi-sport complex with a ski hill and baseball fields.

Zimmerman’s $130 million plans for the Ballbark Commons development include a 2,500-seat stadium for a minor league baseball team, restaurants, apartments and the indoor sports complex. The 200-acre development would occur at both The Rock complex and on adjacent land along Crystal Ridge Drive.

The project is expected to begin construction this year.