Backstreet Boys to perform at Fiserv Forum

Iconic 1990s boy band Backstreet Boys are set to perform at Fiserv Forum on Sept. 11, 2019.

The show will be part of the group’s newly announced DNA World Tour, their biggest arena tour in 18 years, according to the news release. Launching on May 11, the three-month tour will visit Europe and North America.

“Everybody at Fiserv Forum has quit playing games and welcomes Backstreet Boys on Sept. 11, 2019,” said Raj Saha, general manager at Fiserv Forum.

The group today also announced their new album, called DNA, which will be released Jan. 25. Every ticket purchased to the North American headlining tour will include one physical copy of the album.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening show. So far, 37 concert events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Nov. 26

Travis Scott, Dec. 9

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Jeff Dunham, Jan. 11

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Jan. 24, 2019

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19

Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

Disney On Ice, Feb. 14-17, 2019

2Cellos, Feb. 24, 2019

KISS, March 1, 2019

Shinedown, March 8, 2019

Eric Church, March 29 and 30, 2019

Mumford & Sons, March 31, 2019

Ariana Grande, April 15, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019

Cher, May 12, 2019

New Kids on the Block, June 12

Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019

Backstreet Boys, Sept. 11, 2019