Avalon Hotel

Glance at Yesteryear

by

March 19, 2018, 4:01 AM

This photo, taken by Warren O’Brien in 1930, shows the Avalon Hotel at 222 Park Place in Waukesha, looking north. The hotel closed in the late 1960s, and the building is now part of a retirement community called Avalon Square operated by Presbyterian Homes & Services.

— Image courtesy of the Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum.

