Aurora signs on as health care sponsor of Brewers

Aurora Health Care and the Milwaukee Brewers have inked a sponsorship deal that will include several health-related upgrades at Miller Park, the organizations announced today.

The financial terms of the multi-year sponsorship were not disclosed.

As the Brewers’ official health care partner, Aurora will work on initiatives to promote health and wellness, as well as diversity and inclusion at Miller Park, the health care system said.

Under the partnership, Aurora will provide staffing at Miller Park’s first aid room for all home games and non-game day events, work with the Brewers on renovations to the park’s child play areas and create a private room for nursing mothers that will open in time for the 2018 season.

Other components of the sponsorship include: enhanced parking lot shuttle and wheelchair services at games; a new healthy food menu option at Miller Park; and Aurora’s title sponsorship of Hispanic Heritage Day, African-American Heritage Day and the inaugural Pride Night at Miller Park during the 2018 season.

“Aurora Health Care and the Milwaukee Brewers share much in common, as both are Milwaukee-based, heritage organizations with a customer-first focus,” said Rick Schlesinger, chief operating officer of the Brewers. “We appreciate Aurora’s commitment to building a true partnership with the Brewers, one that will pay dividends on many different levels.”

Aurora has also secured naming rights for the “Aurora Health Care Bullpen,” the 75-person patio area located behind the right field fence.

“We’re thrilled to be able to team with the Milwaukee Brewers – an organization that shares our commitment to the communities we serve – and help enhance the fan experience throughout the year,” said Michael Brophy, chief communications officer with Aurora Health Care.

Aurora will also become a member of the Brewers Community Foundation Leadership Council, which supports community initiatives, including Drive for Charity, the Famous Racing Sausages 5K Run/Walk and the Brewers Community Foundation Ultimate Auction in May.