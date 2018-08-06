Auditorium

Glance at Yesteryear

by

August 06, 2018, 4:25 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/auditorium/

This photo, taken by James Conklin circa 1936, shows the Milwaukee Auditorium at North Sixth Street and West Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee. Opened in 1909 and today known as the Miller High Life Theatre, the 4,087-seat venue hosts a variety of performances, including concerts, ballets and stage shows.

— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.

