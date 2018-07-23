Artist moving studio from Plymouth to Third Ward

Specializes in lifestyle and golf artwork

by

July 23, 2018, 12:18 PM

Cassy Tully

After creating and selling her paintings from a Plymouth studio for 10 years, artist Cassy Tully is relocating her business to Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Cassy Tully-Fine Art will occupy a ground floor retail space inside the Jackson Square apartment building, located at 159 N. Jackson St. The storefront will offer Tully’s original artworks, as well as a custom framing for her paintings.

“I am pleased to be a part of Milwaukee’s creativity and businesses community,” Tully said. “I appreciate the warm welcome to the Third Ward.”

Using a relief-painting technique, Tully specializes in creating lifestyle and golf scenes. She created artwork for the 2015 PGA Championship, which was held in Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County, and has been invited by the PGA of America to create artwork for the 2020 Ryder Cup, also being held at Whistling Straits.

Some of the paintings from her golf collection are on display at Blackwolf Run in Kohler and Desert Mountain in Scottsdale, Ariz. She donated her 2015 Palmer Cup painting, which is signed by Arnold Palmer, to be sold at an auction benefitting the Arnold Palmer Cup Foundation.

Tully’s new Third Ward studio on Friday, Aug. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. will host a grand opening, featuring live music and refreshments. The event is open to the public.

