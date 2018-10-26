Ariana Grande to perform at Fiserv Forum

Singer-songwriter and pop music star Ariana Grande will perform on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The show is part of Grande’s recently announced “Sweetener World Tour,” which will visit over 40 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada in support of her fourth studio album, also called “Sweetener.” The album, which was released in August, topped the Billboard 200 list.

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening show. So far, 34 events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

Chris Young, Oct. 26

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Nov. 26

Travis Scott, Dec. 9

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Jeff Dunham, Jan. 11

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19

Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

Disney On Ice, Feb. 14-17, 2019

2Cellos, Feb. 24, 2019

Shinedown, March 8, 2019

Eric Church, March 29 and 30, 2019

Mumford & Sons, March 31, 2019

Ariana Grande, April 15, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019

Cher, May 12, 2019

New Kids on the Block, June 12

Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019