Ariana Grande to perform at Fiserv Forum

Singer-songwriter and pop music star Ariana Grande will perform on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.
The show is part of Grande’s recently announced “Sweetener World Tour,” which will visit over 40 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada in support of her fourth studio album, also called “Sweetener.” The album, which was released in August, topped the Billboard 200 list.
Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening show. So far, 34 events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:
- Chris Young, Oct. 26
- Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28
- Josh Groban, Nov. 3
- truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18
- WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Nov. 26
- Travis Scott, Dec. 9
- Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30
- Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31
- Jeff Dunham, Jan. 11
- Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019
- Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19
- Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2019
- Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019
- Disney On Ice, Feb. 14-17, 2019
- 2Cellos, Feb. 24, 2019
- Shinedown, March 8, 2019
- Eric Church, March 29 and 30, 2019
- Mumford & Sons, March 31, 2019
- Ariana Grande, April 15, 2019
- P!nk, May 2, 2019
- Cher, May 12, 2019
- New Kids on the Block, June 12
- Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019
Singer-songwriter and pop music star Ariana Grande will perform on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.
The show is part of Grande’s recently announced “Sweetener World Tour,” which will visit over 40 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada in support of her fourth studio album, also called “Sweetener.” The album, which was released in August, topped the Billboard 200 list.
Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening show. So far, 34 events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:
- Chris Young, Oct. 26
- Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28
- Josh Groban, Nov. 3
- truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18
- WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Nov. 26
- Travis Scott, Dec. 9
- Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30
- Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31
- Jeff Dunham, Jan. 11
- Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019
- Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19
- Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2019
- Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019
- Disney On Ice, Feb. 14-17, 2019
- 2Cellos, Feb. 24, 2019
- Shinedown, March 8, 2019
- Eric Church, March 29 and 30, 2019
- Mumford & Sons, March 31, 2019
- Ariana Grande, April 15, 2019
- P!nk, May 2, 2019
- Cher, May 12, 2019
- New Kids on the Block, June 12
- Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019
Comments