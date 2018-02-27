Arcade Fire to close out Summerfest

Indie rock band Arcade Fire will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 8, the final day of Summerfest, officials announced today.

It will be the six-piece Canadian rock band’s Summerfest debut.

Arcade Fire’s breakthrough 2004 album “Funeral” was nominated for a Grammy for alternative album of the year and was later named the No. 1 album of the 2000s by Rolling Stone. The band has won two BRIT Awards and two Grammys.

The band is touring for its fifth album, “Everything Now.”

Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. on March 9.

The American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners announced for the 2018 festival now include:

Imagine Dragons, June 27

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, June 28

Halsey and Logic, June 29

Florida Georgia Line, June 30

Dave Matthews Band, July 1

J. Cole, July 3

Journey and Def Leppard, July 4

Shawn Mendes, July 5

Blake Shelton, July 6.

Arcade Fire, July 8

The festival will run from June 27 to July 1, and July 3-8.