Arcade Fire to close out Summerfest

Indie rock band will make its Summerfest debut on July 8

by

February 27, 2018, 11:03 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/arcade-fire-to-close-out-summerfest/

Indie rock band Arcade Fire will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 8, the final day of Summerfest, officials announced today.

Arcade Fire

It will be the six-piece Canadian rock band’s Summerfest debut.

Arcade Fire’s breakthrough 2004 album “Funeral” was nominated for a Grammy for alternative album of the year and was later named the No. 1 album of the 2000s by Rolling Stone. The band has won two BRIT Awards and two Grammys.

The band is touring for its fifth album, “Everything Now.”

Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. on March 9.

The American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners announced for the 2018 festival now include:

  • Imagine Dragons, June 27
  • James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, June 28
  • Halsey and Logic, June 29
  • Florida Georgia Line, June 30
  • Dave Matthews Band, July 1
  • J. Cole, July 3
  • Journey and Def Leppard, July 4
  • Shawn Mendes, July 5
  • Blake Shelton, July 6.
  • Arcade Fire, July 8

The festival will run from June 27 to July 1, and July 3-8.

Indie rock band Arcade Fire will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 8, the final day of Summerfest, officials announced today.

Arcade Fire

It will be the six-piece Canadian rock band’s Summerfest debut.

Arcade Fire’s breakthrough 2004 album “Funeral” was nominated for a Grammy for alternative album of the year and was later named the No. 1 album of the 2000s by Rolling Stone. The band has won two BRIT Awards and two Grammys.

The band is touring for its fifth album, “Everything Now.”

Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. on March 9.

The American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners announced for the 2018 festival now include:

  • Imagine Dragons, June 27
  • James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, June 28
  • Halsey and Logic, June 29
  • Florida Georgia Line, June 30
  • Dave Matthews Band, July 1
  • J. Cole, July 3
  • Journey and Def Leppard, July 4
  • Shawn Mendes, July 5
  • Blake Shelton, July 6.
  • Arcade Fire, July 8

The festival will run from June 27 to July 1, and July 3-8.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am