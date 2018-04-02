Air Force ‘Thunderbirds’ to headline 2018 Milwaukee Air & Water Show

The U.S. Air Force “Thunderbirds” will headline this year’s Milwaukee Air & Water Show on the Milwaukee lakefront.

The Thunderbirds, which last performed in Milwaukee in 2015, will feature six demonstration pilots flying the F-16 Fighting Falcon, organizers announced Monday.

The show will take place July 21 and 22.

Two first-time acts will also perform this year: U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet Tactical Demonstration Squadron and P-8 Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

Other performers will include:

Water performers will be announced at a later date.

“Our lineup of performers is extraordinary this year,” said Paul Rogers, president of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show. “We have The Thunderbirds headlining the show, two first-time appearances from the U.S. Navy and a host of other exceptional acts.”

Wauwatosa-based WaterStone Bank will return as the title sponsor of this year’s show. The company’s sponsorship brought the show back in 2017 after a year-long hiatus.

“Through our partnership with the Milwaukee Air & Water Show, we are proud to honor our armed forces and veterans, and show southeastern Wisconsinites the value and commitment that our country’s armed forces provide to keep our residents safe,” said Doug Gordon, president and chief executive officer of WaterStone Bank.

The show is free to the public. Tickets for reserved seating are available online.