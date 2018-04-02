Air Force ‘Thunderbirds’ to headline 2018 Milwaukee Air & Water Show

Show will take place July 21 and 22

by

April 02, 2018, 1:19 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/air-force-thunderbirds-to-headline-2018-milwaukee-air-water-show/

The U.S. Air Force “Thunderbirds” will headline this year’s Milwaukee Air & Water Show on the Milwaukee lakefront.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds, which last performed in Milwaukee in 2015, will feature six demonstration pilots flying the F-16 Fighting Falcon,  organizers announced Monday.

The show will take place July 21 and 22.

Two first-time acts will also perform this year: U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet Tactical Demonstration Squadron and P-8 Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

Other performers will include:

Water performers will be announced at a later date.

“Our lineup of performers is extraordinary this year,” said Paul Rogers, president of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show. “We have The Thunderbirds headlining the show, two first-time appearances from the U.S. Navy and a host of other exceptional acts.”

Wauwatosa-based WaterStone Bank will return as the title sponsor of this year’s show. The company’s sponsorship brought the show back in 2017 after a year-long hiatus.

“Through our partnership with the Milwaukee Air & Water Show, we are proud to honor our armed forces and veterans, and show southeastern Wisconsinites the value and commitment that our country’s armed forces provide to keep our residents safe,” said Doug Gordon, president and chief executive officer of WaterStone Bank.

The show is free to the public. Tickets for reserved seating are available online.

The U.S. Air Force “Thunderbirds” will headline this year’s Milwaukee Air & Water Show on the Milwaukee lakefront.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds, which last performed in Milwaukee in 2015, will feature six demonstration pilots flying the F-16 Fighting Falcon,  organizers announced Monday.

The show will take place July 21 and 22.

Two first-time acts will also perform this year: U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet Tactical Demonstration Squadron and P-8 Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

Other performers will include:

Water performers will be announced at a later date.

“Our lineup of performers is extraordinary this year,” said Paul Rogers, president of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show. “We have The Thunderbirds headlining the show, two first-time appearances from the U.S. Navy and a host of other exceptional acts.”

Wauwatosa-based WaterStone Bank will return as the title sponsor of this year’s show. The company’s sponsorship brought the show back in 2017 after a year-long hiatus.

“Through our partnership with the Milwaukee Air & Water Show, we are proud to honor our armed forces and veterans, and show southeastern Wisconsinites the value and commitment that our country’s armed forces provide to keep our residents safe,” said Doug Gordon, president and chief executive officer of WaterStone Bank.

The show is free to the public. Tickets for reserved seating are available online.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mixed-use, but still Mequon

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

Introduction to Robots for Manufacturing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/12/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am