2Cellos to perform at Fiserv Forum

27th show announced for new arena

by

September 24, 2018, 12:11 PM

2Cellos

2Cellos, an acclaimed Croatian-Slovenian cellist duo, on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 will perform at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The show, presented by Pabst Theater Group, is part of the group’s 2019 “Let There Be Cello Tour.” It coincides with their new album, “Let There Be Cello,” set for release on Oct.19.

“We welcome internationally renowned 2CELLOS to Fiserv Forum,” said Raj Saha, general manager at Fiserv Forum. “We look forward to their unique performance here on Feb. 24, 2019.”  

Cellists Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser are best known for their renditions of chart topping pop, rock, and classic songs, as well as originals. They reached international fame in 2011 with their rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” after it went viral on YouTube. 

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Sept. 28. 

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening showSo far 27 events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

  • Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7
  • J Balvin, Oct. 11
  • Metallica, Oct. 16
  • Foo Fighters, Oct. 17
  • The Eagles, Oct. 18
  • Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20
  • Chris Young, Oct. 26
  • Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28
  • Josh Groban, Nov. 3
  • truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18
  • Travis Scott, Dec. 9
  • Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15
  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30
  • Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31
  • Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019
  • Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19
  • Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2019
  • Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019
  • 2Cellos, Feb. 24, 2019
  • Eric Church, March 29 and 30, 2019
  • P!nk, May 2, 2019
  • Cher, May 12, 2019
  • Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks will host its regular season home opener on Friday, Oct. 19, against the Indiana Pacers. The arena will also be home to Marquette University men’s basketball, which will begin its season later this fall. 

