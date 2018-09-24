2Cellos to perform at Fiserv Forum

2Cellos, an acclaimed Croatian-Slovenian cellist duo, on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 will perform at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The show, presented by Pabst Theater Group, is part of the group’s 2019 “Let There Be Cello Tour.” It coincides with their new album, “Let There Be Cello,” set for release on Oct.19.

“We welcome internationally renowned 2CELLOS to Fiserv Forum,” said Raj Saha, general manager at Fiserv Forum. “We look forward to their unique performance here on Feb. 24, 2019.”

Cellists Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser are best known for their renditions of chart topping pop, rock, and classic songs, as well as originals. They reached international fame in 2011 with their rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” after it went viral on YouTube.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Sept. 28.

Fiserv Forum, which officially opened to the public on Aug. 26, hosted The Killers and the Violent Femmes on Sept. 4 for its grand opening show. So far 27 events have been announced for its first year. The upcoming lineup includes:

Professional Bull Riders, Oct. 6-7

J Balvin, Oct. 11

Metallica, Oct. 16

Foo Fighters, Oct. 17

The Eagles, Oct. 18

Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 20

Chris Young, Oct. 26

Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 28

Josh Groban, Nov. 3

truTV’s Impractical Jokers, Nov. 18

Travis Scott, Dec. 9

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dec. 15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30

Harlem Globetrotters, Dec. 31

Panic! At The Disco, Jan. 27, 2019

Monster Jam, Jan. 18 and 19

Cirque du Soleil, Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2019

Elton John, Feb. 19, 2019

2Cellos, Feb. 24, 2019

Eric Church, March 29 and 30, 2019

P!nk, May 2, 2019

Cher, May 12, 2019

Carrie Underwood, June 20, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks will host its regular season home opener on Friday, Oct. 19, against the Indiana Pacers. The arena will also be home to Marquette University men’s basketball, which will begin its season later this fall.