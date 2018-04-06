St. John’s to hold groundbreaking ceremony for 22-story tower on April 13

Senior living community Saint John’s on the Lake on Milwaukee’s East Side will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, April 13, to celebrate the start of construction of a 22-story residential tower.

This 422,000-square-foot project will replace the three-story building on the site that opened in 1979.

The changes to the 38-year-old campus, at 1840 N. Prospect Ave., will better serve St. John’s most vulnerable population, said Renée Anderson, president and CEO of St. John’s. The new tower will include replacement spaces for 50 skilled care suites and 24 assisted living suites. It will also feature 79 apartments for older adults living independently.

“We will be able to provide residents living in our skilled care and assisted living areas the highest quality housing and more efficient service as well as serve more older adults in our added assisted and independent living apartments,” Anderson said in a statement.

The St. John’s board of directors approved the expansion in October 2016.

The campus is currently made up of a 22-story tower that opened in 2011 on the south end with a one-story building connecting it to the campus’ original 10-story building.

The new tower will be built on the north parking lot of Saint John’s at Kane Place and Prospect Avenue.

VJS Construction Services is the general contractor for this project. The architectural firms are New Orleans-based Blitch Knevel Architects and Eppstein Uhen Architects.