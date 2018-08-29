raSmith acquires Matsen Ford Design

Pewaukee’s Matsen joins Brookfield engineering firm

by

August 29, 2018, 12:49 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/architecture-engineering/rasmith-acquires-matsen-ford-design/

Brookfield-based engineering consulting firm R.A. Smith Inc. has acquired Pewaukee-based structural engineering firm Matsen Ford Design Associates Inc.

R.A. Smith president Richard (Ricky) Smith Jr. and chief executive officer Richard Smith. (Photo: Zak Gruber – Saturn Lounge)

The transaction closed Aug. 1 for an undisclosed price, according to an announcement today from Dallas-based mergers and acquisitions advisor Generational Equity, which advised Matsen Ford in the transaction.

raSmith expects to bring in about $26 million in 2018 revenue. It has eight offices in four states and 200 employees, with plans to add 20 to 40 more this year. Its services include civil and structural engineering, land surveying, development management, landscape architecture, and construction inspection and management.

Matsen Ford focuses on primary building structural design, with expertise in cold-formed steel design. It serves the commercial, industrial and institutional building markets. All 11 of Matsen Ford’s employees have joined raSmith, and have moved in to its Brookfield office.

raSmith acquired Matsen Ford to broaden its geographic reach and bring on additional talent, according to the announcement.

“With the addition of Matsen Ford, raSmith will significantly grow its structural engineering practice by leveraging the strengths of each firm and enhancing expertise in cold-formed steel engineering,” said Richard (Ricky) Smith Jr., president of raSmith. “Bringing together raSmith’s staff of 17 structural engineers and technicians and Matsen Ford’s staff of 11 allows us to better serve our existing clients and positions us to make significant strides in reaching new markets.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to join raSmith and offer multi-disciplinary services to our existing and new clients on projects nationwide,” said Patrick Ford, principal and co-owner of Matsen Ford. “We look forward to working with raSmith to integrate our mutual passion for quality work and responsiveness under the raSmith brand.”

Brookfield-based engineering consulting firm R.A. Smith Inc. has acquired Pewaukee-based structural engineering firm Matsen Ford Design Associates Inc.

R.A. Smith president Richard (Ricky) Smith Jr. and chief executive officer Richard Smith. (Photo: Zak Gruber – Saturn Lounge)

The transaction closed Aug. 1 for an undisclosed price, according to an announcement today from Dallas-based mergers and acquisitions advisor Generational Equity, which advised Matsen Ford in the transaction.

raSmith expects to bring in about $26 million in 2018 revenue. It has eight offices in four states and 200 employees, with plans to add 20 to 40 more this year. Its services include civil and structural engineering, land surveying, development management, landscape architecture, and construction inspection and management.

Matsen Ford focuses on primary building structural design, with expertise in cold-formed steel design. It serves the commercial, industrial and institutional building markets. All 11 of Matsen Ford’s employees have joined raSmith, and have moved in to its Brookfield office.

raSmith acquired Matsen Ford to broaden its geographic reach and bring on additional talent, according to the announcement.

“With the addition of Matsen Ford, raSmith will significantly grow its structural engineering practice by leveraging the strengths of each firm and enhancing expertise in cold-formed steel engineering,” said Richard (Ricky) Smith Jr., president of raSmith. “Bringing together raSmith’s staff of 17 structural engineers and technicians and Matsen Ford’s staff of 11 allows us to better serve our existing clients and positions us to make significant strides in reaching new markets.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to join raSmith and offer multi-disciplinary services to our existing and new clients on projects nationwide,” said Patrick Ford, principal and co-owner of Matsen Ford. “We look forward to working with raSmith to integrate our mutual passion for quality work and responsiveness under the raSmith brand.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Who will win the race for governor in November?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Welcome to Fiserv Forum

Bucks aim to enhance sports and entertainment experience with new arena

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems
Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems

Finding ways to improve processes positions the company to grow sales, attract talent

by Rich Rovito

How to plan for Social Security
How to plan for Social Security

Options exist to improve the prospects of benefits in the future

by Mandy Nowaczynski, CPA, CFP

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

SCORE SE WI presents workshop, "How to start a business"
Ottawa University

09/08/20189:00 am-12:00 pm

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm