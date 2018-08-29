raSmith acquires Matsen Ford Design

Brookfield-based engineering consulting firm R.A. Smith Inc. has acquired Pewaukee-based structural engineering firm Matsen Ford Design Associates Inc.

The transaction closed Aug. 1 for an undisclosed price, according to an announcement today from Dallas-based mergers and acquisitions advisor Generational Equity, which advised Matsen Ford in the transaction.

raSmith expects to bring in about $26 million in 2018 revenue. It has eight offices in four states and 200 employees, with plans to add 20 to 40 more this year. Its services include civil and structural engineering, land surveying, development management, landscape architecture, and construction inspection and management.

Matsen Ford focuses on primary building structural design, with expertise in cold-formed steel design. It serves the commercial, industrial and institutional building markets. All 11 of Matsen Ford’s employees have joined raSmith, and have moved in to its Brookfield office.

raSmith acquired Matsen Ford to broaden its geographic reach and bring on additional talent, according to the announcement.

“With the addition of Matsen Ford, raSmith will significantly grow its structural engineering practice by leveraging the strengths of each firm and enhancing expertise in cold-formed steel engineering,” said Richard (Ricky) Smith Jr., president of raSmith. “Bringing together raSmith’s staff of 17 structural engineers and technicians and Matsen Ford’s staff of 11 allows us to better serve our existing clients and positions us to make significant strides in reaching new markets.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to join raSmith and offer multi-disciplinary services to our existing and new clients on projects nationwide,” said Patrick Ford, principal and co-owner of Matsen Ford. “We look forward to working with raSmith to integrate our mutual passion for quality work and responsiveness under the raSmith brand.”