Paintball Dave’s building redevelopment project moves forward

Will include apartments, retail

by

March 07, 2018, 2:26 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/architecture-engineering/paintball-daves-building-redevelopment-project-moves-forward/

Construction will start soon on the redevelopment of the 14,400-square-foot building that formerly housed Paintball Dave’s, located at 203 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Third Ward neighborhood.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Architectural Review Board today approved plans for a redevelopment project that will create seven apartment units in the building’s upper levels, and refurbish the retail space in its ground level. The project will also include balconies that will be installed on the building’s northern and southern walls for the apartments, the construction of two rooftop penthouses, and a staircase on the building’s north wall.

Eric Ponto, a partner at Milwaukee-based Engberg Anderson Architects, presented the plans on behalf of building owner Margaret Martin. When he first presented the plans in December of 2016, the board expressed concerns about the original structure of the penthouse additions.

The rooftop additions have now been lowered and pushed farther away from the building’s street sides, changes that the board approved last winter when the plans were presented a second time.

The retail space on East Chicago Street will feature large retractable garage doors, covered by a canopy, for outdoor seating or merchant space. Ponto said there are no vendors currently contracted for the retail space.

Construction will start soon on the redevelopment of the 14,400-square-foot building that formerly housed Paintball Dave’s, located at 203 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Third Ward neighborhood.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Architectural Review Board today approved plans for a redevelopment project that will create seven apartment units in the building’s upper levels, and refurbish the retail space in its ground level. The project will also include balconies that will be installed on the building’s northern and southern walls for the apartments, the construction of two rooftop penthouses, and a staircase on the building’s north wall.

Eric Ponto, a partner at Milwaukee-based Engberg Anderson Architects, presented the plans on behalf of building owner Margaret Martin. When he first presented the plans in December of 2016, the board expressed concerns about the original structure of the penthouse additions.

The rooftop additions have now been lowered and pushed farther away from the building’s street sides, changes that the board approved last winter when the plans were presented a second time.

The retail space on East Chicago Street will feature large retractable garage doors, covered by a canopy, for outdoor seating or merchant space. Ponto said there are no vendors currently contracted for the retail space.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Some businesses recently ended their relationships with the National Rifle Association. Are they making the right decision?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

MSOE’s AI initiative could propel Milwaukee’s tech ecosystem

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Export Compliance Training Seminar
Marcus Majestic Cinema

03/07/2018-03/08/20188:00 am-5:00 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Economic & Market Outlook 2018
Embassy Suites Hotel

03/08/20186:00 pm-8:00 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am