Paintball Dave’s building redevelopment project moves forward

Construction will start soon on the redevelopment of the 14,400-square-foot building that formerly housed Paintball Dave’s, located at 203 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Third Ward neighborhood.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Architectural Review Board today approved plans for a redevelopment project that will create seven apartment units in the building’s upper levels, and refurbish the retail space in its ground level. The project will also include balconies that will be installed on the building’s northern and southern walls for the apartments, the construction of two rooftop penthouses, and a staircase on the building’s north wall.

Eric Ponto, a partner at Milwaukee-based Engberg Anderson Architects, presented the plans on behalf of building owner Margaret Martin. When he first presented the plans in December of 2016, the board expressed concerns about the original structure of the penthouse additions.

The rooftop additions have now been lowered and pushed farther away from the building’s street sides, changes that the board approved last winter when the plans were presented a second time.

The retail space on East Chicago Street will feature large retractable garage doors, covered by a canopy, for outdoor seating or merchant space. Ponto said there are no vendors currently contracted for the retail space.