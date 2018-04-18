Marquette receives $2 million aimed at mental health, engineering

McShanes making two targeted gifts

by

April 18, 2018, 1:27 PM

Marquette University alumni Jim and Kelly McShane are donating $2 million to their alma matter with the money going towards mental health research and academic support for engineering students.

Kelly and Jim McShane

The McShanes, 1968 graduates of the university, are making two, $1 million gifts. One donation will go toward funding mental health research in the College of Health Sciences while the other will support the development of more comprehensive academic support in the Opus College of Engineering.

“We are incredibly grateful to the McShane family for these major gifts that will significantly enhance the student experience and drive life-changing research forward,” said Michael Lovell, Marquette president. “We are called to transform the lives of our students and address our society’s most pressing problems, and these generous gifts will allow us to do exactly that.”

Kelly McShane is a current member of the university’s board of trustees and the couple also provided the endowment for the McShane Chair in Construction Engineering.

“Improving the student and Ignatian experience across campus means a great deal to us because Marquette has given so much to us in our lives,” the couple said in a statement.

