Illinois-based civil engineering firm opens office in Kenosha

Manhard Consulting occupying downtown space

by

April 17, 2018, 11:55 AM

Vernon Hills, Illinois-based Manhard Consulting, a civil engineering and surveying firm, announced today that it has opened an office in Kenosha.

This is the 13th office for Manhard, which also has offices in California, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada, North Dakota and Texas.

Ryan Solum

The Kenosha office will be managed by project manager Ryan Solum. The office will have six employees. A spokesperson for the firm says it “plans to grow the staff and expand the space in the coming months.”

In a news release, the firm said its Kenosha office will position it to “work closely with business, industrial, residential, commercial, retail, health care and educational sectors throughout Wisconsin.”

“Expanding our footprint in the Midwest makes it possible for us to enhance our client relationships locally, while building upon our service offerings,” said Don Manhard Jr., president and chief executive officer of Manhard Consulting.

The company’s Kenosha office is located downtown at 5707 Sixth Ave.

