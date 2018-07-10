HGA acquires Middleton firm

Sustainable Engineering Group addition brings energy expertise

July 10, 2018, 1:26 PM

HGA Architects and Engineers has acquired Middleton-based Sustainable Engineering Group. The transaction closed July 1 for an undisclosed price.

HGA, which is based in Minneapolis, has a significant presence in the Milwaukee market, with an office at 333 E. Erie St. Founded in 1953, it now has more than 800 employees at 10 offices nationwide.

SEG was established in 2004 and focuses on energy systems modeling, commissioning, retro-commissioning, LEED certification and advanced research. It has 12 employees, including founders Manus McDevitt and Svein Morner. The company recently provided geothermal design and energy modeling services for the Oak Creek City Hall and Library project in Drexel Town Square.

In the integration, SEG will change its name to HGA and the companies will merge their operational and administrative tasks. All of the SEG employees will join HGA, remaining in their existing office.

“Clients are concerned about reducing their carbon footprint and exploring the most efficient designs for the life of their buildings,” McDevitt said. “HGA has a demonstrated track record as well as a clear sense of responsibility around designing healthy, energy-efficient buildings—which aligns with our mission. Joining HGA provides the opportunity for our team to work with a more diverse portfolio of clients and project types, to build our expertise in new technologies and research; it allows us to expand our scope to make an even more significant, positive impact on the built environment, which is our real passion.”

With the acquisition of SEG, HGA has deepened its knowledge of energy and infrastructure planning and design in the health care, academic, corporate and public sectors, the company said.

“SEG’s approach and deep knowledge will allow us to better serve the energy needs of our growing client base,” said Rick Hombsch, vice president and HGA’s Energy & Infrastructure market leader. “Their team brings technical insights into emerging energy technologies and renewable resources that build on our existing strengths in high-performance energy systems, commissioning, retro-commissioning, energy auditing, and central energy plants. By combining forces, we are creating a more robust in-house practice that will enhance our capabilities to research, plan, and implement highly advanced energy systems that benefit our clients economically and environmentally.”

