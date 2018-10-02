GRAEF acquires Waukesha engineering firm

Milwaukee-based engineering firm GRAEF-USA Inc. has acquired Waukesha-based Czarnecki Engineering Inc. from Alan Czarnecki. The transaction closed Oct. 1 for an undisclosed price.

Czarnecki Engineering, an electrical consulting and engineering firm, was established in 1986. It performs lighting, power and technology systems work nationwide with a staff of six. All of Czarnecki’s employees will be retained by GRAEF, working in the electrical group out of its Milwaukee office. Alan Czarnecki, president at Czarnecki, will become an employee of GRAEF, and Erv Stern, who was a principal at Czarnecki, will serve as electrical group leader at GRAEF.

GRAEF is an engineering, planning and design firm that works with a national client base in planning; landscape and industrial architecture; operations consulting; and structural, civil, transportation, MEP and environmental engineering. It has 254 total employees, 163 of whom are based in Milwaukee. GRAEF has three Wisconsin offices, as well as locations in Chicago, Minneapolis, Orlando and Miami.

“Adding Czarnecki Engineering’s highly talented engineers to our GRAEF team is an important step in our search for top talent,” said Lori Rosenthal, vice president and director of GRAEF. “After meeting Alan Czarnecki and Erv Stern, it quickly became clear that they were a great match for our team. They each have diverse experience and have created a very strong, dedicated group. They are passionate about their employees, their work, take great care of their clients all while continually expanding their industry knowledge.”

“This is a win-win situation,” Alan Czarnecki said. “Our firm and GRAEF are a natural fit. We look forward to continued growth and enhanced opportunities as we integrate into the GRAEF community.”