GRAEF acquires Miami company

Consulting Engineering & Science is firm’s second Florida office

January 18, 2018, 1:39 PM

Milwaukee-based engineering and architecture firm GRAEF-USA Inc. has acquired Miami-based consulting engineering company Consulting Engineering & Science Inc. The transaction closed Jan. 2 for an undisclosed price.

GRAEF will retain all 16 employees at CES’ existing Miami office, which will join GRAEF’s Orlando office to serve all of Florida and the southeast. GRAEF will continue operating under the CES name in south Florida. CES, founded more than 30 years ago, focuses on civil engineering, coastal engineering and environmental sciences, which GRAEF says will broaden and enhance its offerings.

CES was sold by John Guttman and Rich Bochnovich. Guttman, Bochnovich and Nelson Ortiz, the leaders at CES, are staying on as GRAEF associates.

“This is a win-win situation,” Guttman said. “Our firm and GRAEF are a natural fit. We look forward to continued growth and enhanced opportunities as we integrate into the GRAEF community.”

GRAEF, which has 230 employees, offers engineering, planning and design, with expertise in landscape and industrial architecture; operations consulting; and structural, civil, transportation, MEP and environmental engineering. Its other offices are in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Madison, Chicago and Minneapolis.

“Consulting Engineering & Science’s team joining with GRAEF is an important step toward creating a southeastern hub, similar to what we’ve done in the Midwest,” said John Kissinger, president and chief executive officer of GRAEF. “It will greatly increase our bandwidth in Florida and expand our practice in the water market, with the firm’s expertise in coastal engineering services.”

