Gary Randle

BizTraveler: Indianapolis

by

August 20, 2018, 2:05 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/architecture-engineering/gary-randle/

Randle

Gary Randle, client service manager and a Milwaukee office manager for engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc., is an avid traveler around the Midwest and West. One of his frequent destinations is Indianapolis. Here are a few of Randle’s travel tips:

Transportation:

“Flying from Milwaukee to Indy is a short jaunt, which takes away the headaches of traveling through Chicago. If traveling by car, allow time to beat morning or evening rush hour, or travel midday.”

Excursions:

“Indianapolis is a great place to travel. There are so many historic and exciting venues around the area. Let your passions fuel your trip. If it’s sports, you can go visit Lucas Oil Stadium and take in a Colts game. While you are there, take a walk through the streets and enjoy craft brews and comfort food right down the street from the stadium. You can also take an Uber/Lyft and experience Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“If art/culture are your fancy, check out any of the many museums, art galleries, cultural districts, the Indianapolis Theatre, and the many monuments and memorials.”

Accommodations and Food:

“Accommodations are plentiful in the Indianapolis area. You can take your choice from current upscale hotels, historic hotels still in operation, or chain hotels surrounding the city in the many suburban locations.”

“I personally enjoy the Indianapolis and surrounding area’s dining experience. One of my favorite places to conduct business is St. Elmo Steak House right downtown. Their world famous shrimp cocktail is
amazing and the atmosphere is perfect for conducting those after-hours business rendezvous.”

Travel tip:

“If you want to stay downtown, then walk and enjoy the beauty of downtown Indianapolis. If you want to stay in the suburbs, I would recommend Carmel or Fishers. Both are right off of I-465 and give you an easy commute to anywhere around the city. If you choose Carmel, you can even get the ‘Man vs. Food’ experience at Bub’s Burgers & Ice Cream.”

Randle

Gary Randle, client service manager and a Milwaukee office manager for engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc., is an avid traveler around the Midwest and West. One of his frequent destinations is Indianapolis. Here are a few of Randle’s travel tips:

Transportation:

“Flying from Milwaukee to Indy is a short jaunt, which takes away the headaches of traveling through Chicago. If traveling by car, allow time to beat morning or evening rush hour, or travel midday.”

Excursions:

“Indianapolis is a great place to travel. There are so many historic and exciting venues around the area. Let your passions fuel your trip. If it’s sports, you can go visit Lucas Oil Stadium and take in a Colts game. While you are there, take a walk through the streets and enjoy craft brews and comfort food right down the street from the stadium. You can also take an Uber/Lyft and experience Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“If art/culture are your fancy, check out any of the many museums, art galleries, cultural districts, the Indianapolis Theatre, and the many monuments and memorials.”

Accommodations and Food:

“Accommodations are plentiful in the Indianapolis area. You can take your choice from current upscale hotels, historic hotels still in operation, or chain hotels surrounding the city in the many suburban locations.”

“I personally enjoy the Indianapolis and surrounding area’s dining experience. One of my favorite places to conduct business is St. Elmo Steak House right downtown. Their world famous shrimp cocktail is
amazing and the atmosphere is perfect for conducting those after-hours business rendezvous.”

Travel tip:

“If you want to stay downtown, then walk and enjoy the beauty of downtown Indianapolis. If you want to stay in the suburbs, I would recommend Carmel or Fishers. Both are right off of I-465 and give you an easy commute to anywhere around the city. If you choose Carmel, you can even get the ‘Man vs. Food’ experience at Bub’s Burgers & Ice Cream.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Welcome to Fiserv Forum

Bucks aim to enhance sports and entertainment experience with new arena.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio
Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio

Knowing where you are is a great place to start

by Dave Spano

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm