Gary Randle, client service manager and a Milwaukee office manager for engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc., is an avid traveler around the Midwest and West. One of his frequent destinations is Indianapolis. Here are a few of Randle’s travel tips:

Transportation:

“Flying from Milwaukee to Indy is a short jaunt, which takes away the headaches of traveling through Chicago. If traveling by car, allow time to beat morning or evening rush hour, or travel midday.”

Excursions:

“Indianapolis is a great place to travel. There are so many historic and exciting venues around the area. Let your passions fuel your trip. If it’s sports, you can go visit Lucas Oil Stadium and take in a Colts game. While you are there, take a walk through the streets and enjoy craft brews and comfort food right down the street from the stadium. You can also take an Uber/Lyft and experience Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“If art/culture are your fancy, check out any of the many museums, art galleries, cultural districts, the Indianapolis Theatre, and the many monuments and memorials.”

Accommodations and Food:

“Accommodations are plentiful in the Indianapolis area. You can take your choice from current upscale hotels, historic hotels still in operation, or chain hotels surrounding the city in the many suburban locations.”

“I personally enjoy the Indianapolis and surrounding area’s dining experience. One of my favorite places to conduct business is St. Elmo Steak House right downtown. Their world famous shrimp cocktail is

amazing and the atmosphere is perfect for conducting those after-hours business rendezvous.”

Travel tip:

“If you want to stay downtown, then walk and enjoy the beauty of downtown Indianapolis. If you want to stay in the suburbs, I would recommend Carmel or Fishers. Both are right off of I-465 and give you an easy commute to anywhere around the city. If you choose Carmel, you can even get the ‘Man vs. Food’ experience at Bub’s Burgers & Ice Cream.”