Foxconn seeking proposals for Racine innovation center

Foxconn Technology Group issued a request for proposals Tuesday for firms to do renovation work for its Foxconn Place Racine facility, following a similar approach to the company’s other buildings around the state.

Foxconn announced last week it planned to purchase the 46,000-square-foot One Main Centre in downtown Racine. The multi-tenant building will be an innovation center and a hub for the company’s smart cities initiative in Wisconsin, Foxconn officials said.

The company also plans to partner with the city of Racine to deploy and test smart city technology in real world environments.

Foxconn is now seeking design/build firms to propose concepts for roughly 20,500 square feet of space in the building.

“Foxconn is requesting for proposals that blend the company’s need for smart co-working spaces, designed with the workforce of the future in mind, with our vision for Foxconn Place Racine as an incubator of smart city initiatives, driven by technological innovations at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park,” said Alan Yeung, Foxconn director of U.S. strategic initiatives.

The building updates will need to be constructed without disrupting activities for existing tenants. Proposals should include the design, procurement and installation of furnishings and should be supplemented with recommendations for sustainable construction and energy efficiency.

As it has on other projects around the state, Foxconn says it will give preference to design/build firms with a strong track record in Wisconsin.

Foxconn previously announced plans for innovation centers in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Eau Claire. The company has since closed on its purchase of the 611 Building in Milwaukee, which will also serve as its North American headquarters. A RFP was issued for updates to the downtown building, but the company has not announced the selection of a firm.

RFPs were also issued for the facilities in Eau Claire and Green Bay with proposal deadlines in late September. The company has not closed on the purchase of those facilities yet and no design/build firm selections have been announced.

The proposal for the Racine facility are due by 10 a.m. Oct. 25. An information session is scheduled for Oct. 16 at Gateway Technical College. Interested firms can get additional details by registering at wisconnvalley.wi.gov/pages/Racine-OneMainCentre.aspx