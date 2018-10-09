Foxconn seeking proposals for Racine innovation center

Concepts to address roughly half of building

by

October 09, 2018, 11:56 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/architecture-engineering/foxconn-seeking-proposals-for-racine-innovation-center/

Foxconn Technology Group issued a request for proposals Tuesday for firms to do renovation work for its Foxconn Place Racine facility, following a similar approach to the company’s other buildings around the state.

The One Main Centre building in downtown Racine.

Foxconn announced last week it planned to purchase the 46,000-square-foot One Main Centre in downtown Racine. The multi-tenant building will be an innovation center and a hub for the company’s smart cities initiative in Wisconsin, Foxconn officials said.

The company also plans to partner with the city of Racine to deploy and test smart city technology in real world environments.

Foxconn is now seeking design/build firms to propose concepts for roughly 20,500 square feet of space in the building.

“Foxconn is requesting for proposals that blend the company’s need for smart co-working spaces, designed with the workforce of the future in mind, with our vision for Foxconn Place Racine as an incubator of smart city initiatives, driven by technological innovations at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park,” said Alan Yeung, Foxconn director of U.S. strategic initiatives.

The building updates will need to be constructed without disrupting activities for existing tenants. Proposals should include the design, procurement and installation of furnishings and should be supplemented with recommendations for sustainable construction and energy efficiency.

As it has on other projects around the state, Foxconn says it will give preference to design/build firms with a strong track record in Wisconsin.

Foxconn previously announced plans for innovation centers in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Eau Claire. The company has since closed on its purchase of the 611 Building in Milwaukee, which will also serve as its North American headquarters. A RFP was issued for updates to the downtown building, but the company has not announced the selection of a firm.

RFPs were also issued for the facilities in Eau Claire and Green Bay with proposal deadlines in late September. The company has not closed on the purchase of those facilities yet and no design/build firm selections have been announced.

The proposal for the Racine facility are due by 10 a.m. Oct. 25. An information session is scheduled for Oct. 16 at Gateway Technical College. Interested firms can get additional details by registering at wisconnvalley.wi.gov/pages/Racine-OneMainCentre.aspx

Foxconn Technology Group issued a request for proposals Tuesday for firms to do renovation work for its Foxconn Place Racine facility, following a similar approach to the company’s other buildings around the state.

The One Main Centre building in downtown Racine.

Foxconn announced last week it planned to purchase the 46,000-square-foot One Main Centre in downtown Racine. The multi-tenant building will be an innovation center and a hub for the company’s smart cities initiative in Wisconsin, Foxconn officials said.

The company also plans to partner with the city of Racine to deploy and test smart city technology in real world environments.

Foxconn is now seeking design/build firms to propose concepts for roughly 20,500 square feet of space in the building.

“Foxconn is requesting for proposals that blend the company’s need for smart co-working spaces, designed with the workforce of the future in mind, with our vision for Foxconn Place Racine as an incubator of smart city initiatives, driven by technological innovations at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park,” said Alan Yeung, Foxconn director of U.S. strategic initiatives.

The building updates will need to be constructed without disrupting activities for existing tenants. Proposals should include the design, procurement and installation of furnishings and should be supplemented with recommendations for sustainable construction and energy efficiency.

As it has on other projects around the state, Foxconn says it will give preference to design/build firms with a strong track record in Wisconsin.

Foxconn previously announced plans for innovation centers in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Eau Claire. The company has since closed on its purchase of the 611 Building in Milwaukee, which will also serve as its North American headquarters. A RFP was issued for updates to the downtown building, but the company has not announced the selection of a firm.

RFPs were also issued for the facilities in Eau Claire and Green Bay with proposal deadlines in late September. The company has not closed on the purchase of those facilities yet and no design/build firm selections have been announced.

The proposal for the Racine facility are due by 10 a.m. Oct. 25. An information session is scheduled for Oct. 16 at Gateway Technical College. Interested firms can get additional details by registering at wisconnvalley.wi.gov/pages/Racine-OneMainCentre.aspx

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Not just the pros
Not just the pros

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!
I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!

Leaders must nurture their staff’s ability to solve problems and think critically

by Kelly Rudy

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
Reefpoint Brew House

10/17/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin

10/18/20187:30 am-9:00 am