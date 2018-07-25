Foxconn seeking proposals for downtown HQ upgrades

Wisconsin firms to be given preference

by

July 25, 2018, 12:22 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/architecture-engineering/foxconn-seeking-proposals-for-downtown-hq-upgrades/

Foxconn Technology Group is seeking proposals from firms with ideas on how to modernize the company’s North American headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.

Crews install Foxconn signage on the 611 Building.

The company issued a request for proposals on Wednesday for the 611 Building on East Wisconsin Avenue. Foxconn bought the building from Northwestern Mutual earlier this year. The seven-story building is about 145,000 square feet and was built in 1964. The facility will be home to 500 employees, according to the company.

“We are looking for a firm that will support our vision for this key facility and provide design possibilities for the building that both showcase Foxconn’s continuing innovation in leading-edge technologies that AI 8K+5G will enable and the continued development of the transformational Wisconn Valley project,” said Alan Yeung, Foxconn director of U.S. strategic initiatives.

The RFP emphasizes sustainable design features, building improvements for multi-tenant occupancy, smart building alternatives, energy efficiency, renovation of workspaces, improvements to building finishes and work environments, lighting alternatives and interior and exterior signage.

Wisconsin architectural and engineering firms will receive preference in the RFP process. A firm is expected to be chosen by September with work beginning later the same month.

Yeung said the Milwaukee headquarters will help the company connect with entrepreneurs and startups in the state. It will also be a link between the company’s Mount Pleasant campus and its innovation centers around the state and with suppliers, he said.

“Recruitment will be a key focus of employees working at the headquarters as Foxconn strives to attract the best and brightest talent to work for the company,” Yeung said.  “To make that recruitment successful, we need a state-of-the-art facility as our headquarters. The 611 is a great building in a great location in a great city, and we want to enhance and modernize it for the future.”

Comments

  1. Jerry says:
    July 25, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    My suggestion with what to do on Foxconn’s recently purchased site in downtown Milwaukee:

    Raze the current building and create a plaza where it now stands. On the surface parking lot immediately south of the current building, develop an architecturally striking multi-story structure that dramatically contrasts with surrounding old buildings to indicate how Foxconn is leading the region into the future. Foxconn has got to make a statement at street level and from afar that Milwaukee is no longer some delightful and adorable European knock-off.

    At the very least, PLEASE no more faux old buildings built right up to the curb…and leave the red/brown brick in the kiln where it belongs!

    Reply Report comment

